By Rebecca Henrys

Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman will be among those accepting honours on Tuesday as he receives a knighthood at Windsor Castle.

The London-born film star, 67, was recognised for his services to drama in the King’s Birthday Honours. He is known for his versatile acting style, having portrayed a range of figures from former prime minister Sir Winston Churchill to Sex Pistols member Sid Vicious. One of his more recent and most recognisable roles is as veteran MI5 agent Jackson Lamb in Apple TV’s Slow Horses, based on the Slough House book series by British writer Mick Herron. In the early 1990s he played Lee Harvey Oswald, alleged assassin of US President John F Kennedy, in 1991’s JFK and the titular vampire in Bram Stoker’s Dracula in 1992. Other notable roles included Ludwig van Beethoven in Immortal Beloved (1994) and Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg in The Fifth Element (1997). Read more: New UK Town of Culture competition will celebrate history and identity outside of big cities Read more: King visits exhibition of paintings including his own watercolours

Gary Oldman on the set of the film 'Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban', London, England, 2003. Picture: Photo by Murray Close/ Getty Images

His directorial debut, a semi-autobiographical piece about his childhood titled Nil By Mouth, was released in 1997 and lauded as a brilliant but gut-wrenchingly emotional film. The acclaimed film earned him Baftas for outstanding British film and best original screenplay in 1998. Across the Noughties and into the 2010s he appeared in some of the Harry Potter films as Harry’s godfather, Sirius Black, and also starred as Gotham City Police lieutenant Jim Gordon in Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012). He was lauded for his performance as George Smiley in 2011 film Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, which saw him earn Bafta and Oscar nods. He was unable to secure the leading actor gongs, however, until his role in The Darkest Hour which saw him sweep the 2018 awards season, winning an Academy Award, Bafta and more.

Samantha Morton poses in the winners' room at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards. Picture: Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Also among the personalities to be honoured on Tuesday are Bafta-winning actress Samantha Morton and 2022 Euro-winning Lioness Rachel Daly. Morton, 48, known for her roles in Longford and The Serpent Queen, will be made an OBE for services to drama and to charity. She landed her first TV roles in 1991 in Soldier Soldier and Boon before starring in period dramas including Emma in 1996 and Jane Eyre in 1997. Morton garnered international acclaim for her performance in Carine Adler’s indie film Under The Skin, for which she received her first British Independent Film Award (Bifa) nomination for best actress in 1998. In 2002 she won the best actress award for psychological drama Morvern Callar, and in 2022 she was given the Richard Harris Award for outstanding contribution by an actor to British film. The actress and director has also been nominated for two Oscars – in 2000 for playing Hattie in Sweet And Lowdown and four years later for In America. In 2008 she received a Golden Globe for her portrayal of child murderer Myra Hindley in TV movie Longford. Morton also directed and co-wrote the TV drama The Unloved, based on her first-hand experience of the British care system, and won a best single drama award at the Bafta TV Awards in 2010.

Rachel Daly of Aston Villa in action during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 27, 2025. Picture: Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images