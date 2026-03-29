A Gassco terminal in Norway. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Britain and Europe are set to receive less gas from Norway in the coming months, raising fresh concerns over energy security and the risk of higher prices.

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Norway is expected to reduce gas flows by up to a third during parts of the planned maintenance period. Gassco, which runs Norway’s gas transmission network, usually sends around 350 million cubic metres of gas a day to the UK and EU - roughly a third of their needs. Exports are initially expected to fall by around 50 million cubic metres a day between April and June, with short periods seeing reductions of up to 180 million cubic metres. A second maintenance phase is then expected to cut flows by around 75 million cubic metres for much of August and September. The timing is likely to add to worries over energy security, with global oil and gas markets already under pressure amid the conflict involving Iran. Read More: Businesses face energy bill rises of up to 80% due to Iran war price shock Read More: Asia seeing energy ‘drought’ on horizon from Strait of Hormuz closure, MPs hear

An employee works at a construction site of energy company Gassco in Emden. Picture: Alamy