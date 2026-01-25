Over 200 emergency personnel attended the site of the fire in the Bronx

This image provided by FDNY shows FDNY members operating at a fire on the top two floors of a high-rise apartment in the Bronx, New York City, early Saturday, Jan. 24. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

A gas explosion in a New York City high-rise apartment block has left one dead and injured 14, after fires raced through top floors.

The fire quickly engulfed parts of the top floors of the 17-storey building in the Bronx, leaving around a dozen apartments with major damage, according to firefighters. People were seen leaning out of windows calling for help, according to the authorities, with the fire raging for over four hours according to reports. Chief of Department John Esposito said firefighters were investigating reports of a gas smell on the 15th and 16th floors when the explosion occurred.

At least one man was killed and 14 others injured after an explosion on the upper floors of a 17-story Bronx building sparked a four-alarm blaze on Saturday, Jan. 24. Picture: Alamy