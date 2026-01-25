One dead after gas explosion and fires at top of New York City apartment building
Over 200 emergency personnel attended the site of the fire in the Bronx
A gas explosion in a New York City high-rise apartment block has left one dead and injured 14, after fires raced through top floors.
Listen to this article
The fire quickly engulfed parts of the top floors of the 17-storey building in the Bronx, leaving around a dozen apartments with major damage, according to firefighters.
People were seen leaning out of windows calling for help, according to the authorities, with the fire raging for over four hours according to reports.
Chief of Department John Esposito said firefighters were investigating reports of a gas smell on the 15th and 16th floors when the explosion occurred.
Read more: New 'riot squad commander' to direct national police response to public disorder
Read more: Labour MP tells LBC now is 'not the time' for Andy Burnham to stand in by-election
Temperatures in the city dropped below -10C overnight, with the building undergoing renovations - however work on the complex's natural gas system has been completed and inspected ahead of the incident.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
"It's an incredible tragedy. We're sending all our thoughts to the families involved," Leila Bozorg, deputy mayor for housing and planning said.
The explosion and subsequent fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning, with more than 200 fire and emergency personnel attending.
Many New Yorkers living in old buildings run by the city's housing authority, the NYCHA - including this one.
"There were injuries. It was a very, very difficult night on a very cold night, which caused even more difficulty," Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said.