Prices have hit a three-year high as Brits face forking out more for fuel amid the Middle East conflict.

Fossil Fuel prices have surged following a wave of overnight strikes in the Middle East. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Jacob Paul

UK gas prices have skyrocketed following a devastating wave of attacks on critical energy infrastructure in the Middle East.

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Oil prices have also spiked as strikes on energy facilities in the region stepped up, heightening fears about major disruption to global supplies. UK gas prices are currently up by 23 per cent to 171p per therm (a unit of heat energy). This marks a three-year high as Brits face forking out more for fuel amid the conflict. The previous wartime record was 164p. Prices have sat between between 125 and 132p per therm over the last few days before rising to around 140p on Wednesday as trading closed. As trading opened on Thursday, prices surged to 174p following overnight strikes in a 24 per cent rise. However, prices quickly tailed back slightly to 169 as of 8am GMT. Meanwhile, the price of Brent crude oil was rising by about 7 per cent to cross 114 US dollars a barrel on Thursday morning. Read more: Trump threatens to 'blow up' Iranian gas field if attacks on Qatar continue - as gas prices soar by 30% Read more: Trump's counter terror chief who quit after branding Iran war 'a mistake' under investigation for 'leaking classified info'

This means it was closing in on the highest level since the conflict escalated at the end of February. It comes after Qatar's main gas facility was struck overnight. Qatar said on Thursday that Iranian missile attacks had hit its liquified natural gas field Ras Laffan, "causing sizeable fires and extensive further damage". It followed reports that Israel launched an attack against Iran's South Pars gas field. Speaking on Wednesday, US president Donald Trump said Israel was behind the attack on "the world's largest gas field". He said he "knew nothing" of Israel's strike and that he did not want to authorise "this level of violence and destruction". It signalled a notable split for the first time in US and Israeli military aims.

Iran's South Pars gas field was struck overnight. Picture: Alamy

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Israel will not strike Iran's South Pars gas field again unless Tehran retaliates. Picture: Getty