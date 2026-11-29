A harsh winter in Europe could drive soaring energy prices up higher than anticipated, the executive director of the International Energy Agency has warned.

Dr Fatih Birol said cold weather, combined with the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, could lead to prices rising by more than the expected 26% in the new year.

While Dr Birol said he does not expect the winter will bring energy shortages, he did warn of “difficulties”.

“Everything will depend on, first of all, if the Strait of Hormuz is going to be opened and in a convincing way for all the market.

“If this doesn’t happen, and if we have a harsh winter in Europe, we may have difficulties. I don’t think that we will have shortages, but we may see even higher prices than we have now,” he told a broadcaster.

Industry regulator Ofgem revealed on Wednesday that bills are to soar by 26% from January 1 after the conflict in the Middle East drove a spike in gas prices.

The price cap will rise by £443 per year – or £36.91 per month – to £2,166 for the average household in England, Scotland and Wales, using both electricity and gas if this level was sustained for a year.

The quarterly cap, which is in line with predictions from industry analysts, is the highest since the second quarter of 2023.

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