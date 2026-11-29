Gas prices could rocket ‘even higher’ if Europe sees harsh winter, energy boss warns
The price of UK energy bills could increase significantly if Europe faces harsh temperatures this winter, according to the International Energy Agency.
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A harsh winter in Europe could drive soaring energy prices up higher than anticipated, the executive director of the International Energy Agency has warned.
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Dr Fatih Birol said cold weather, combined with the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, could lead to prices rising by more than the expected 26% in the new year.
While Dr Birol said he does not expect the winter will bring energy shortages, he did warn of “difficulties”.
“Everything will depend on, first of all, if the Strait of Hormuz is going to be opened and in a convincing way for all the market.
“If this doesn’t happen, and if we have a harsh winter in Europe, we may have difficulties. I don’t think that we will have shortages, but we may see even higher prices than we have now,” he told a broadcaster.
Industry regulator Ofgem revealed on Wednesday that bills are to soar by 26% from January 1 after the conflict in the Middle East drove a spike in gas prices.
The price cap will rise by £443 per year – or £36.91 per month – to £2,166 for the average household in England, Scotland and Wales, using both electricity and gas if this level was sustained for a year.
The quarterly cap, which is in line with predictions from industry analysts, is the highest since the second quarter of 2023.
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Reacting to the price cap announcement this week, Labour minister Bridget Phillipson admitted: "I’m not going to say this is easy or good news for families. There’s more that we need to do."
Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “I know people are deeply concerned by another rise in energy bills. For too long, British families have been paying the price for conflicts overseas and volatile fossil fuel markets.
“To help this winter, we're stepping in to give families some breathing space, so from January, the majority of households will get £100 towards their energy costs.
“But there is more to do to take the pressure off families and bring bills down for good. That means more cheap, clean, homegrown power so we're less reliant on expensive fossil fuels, and reforming our broken energy system so it's fairer for British people.”
The hike leaves the cap at its highest level in four years, and comes on top of already high energy costs, with the price cap having increased by 4% at the start of last month.