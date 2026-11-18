Shocking footage shows gas tanker engulfed in flames after being 'hit by projectile' while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz
The incident is the latest reported attack on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz
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A liquefied petroleum gas tanker erupted in flames after being struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, forcing its crew to abandon ship, maritime security sources said.
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The Panama-flagged Tara Gas was sailing near Oman’s Khasab coast when it was reportedly hit on Monday evening.
Maritime agencies said the vessel may have been struck twice, with the second impact believed to have sparked the blaze.
Oman’s Maritime Security Centre said 24 crew members were evacuated from the tanker around two nautical miles off the Musandam Peninsula.
India’s foreign ministry said two Indian crew members had been taken to hospital in Khasab, while one crew member remains missing.
Video filmed from a nearby vessel showed the tanker engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke rising high above the ship.
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India’s external affairs ministry confirmed the vessel had been attacked on Monday and said the incidents posed a “serious threat to the safety of civilian seafarers”.
It said: “The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and pose a serious threat to the safety of civilian seafarers.”
Omani authorities added that efforts to put out the fire aboard the tanker were still underway.
The tanker’s Marshall Islands-based owner, listed in shipping databases as Global Gas, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The incident is the latest reported attack on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital trade route through which around a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes.
Earlier on Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said the crew of another tanker north of Khasab was unaccounted for after the vessel was attacked for a second time.