A liquefied petroleum gas tanker erupted in flames after being struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, forcing its crew to abandon ship, maritime security sources said.

The Panama-flagged Tara Gas was sailing near Oman’s Khasab coast when it was reportedly hit on Monday evening.

Maritime agencies said the vessel may have been struck twice, with the second impact believed to have sparked the blaze.

Oman’s Maritime Security Centre said 24 crew members were evacuated from the tanker around two nautical miles off the Musandam Peninsula.

India’s foreign ministry said two Indian crew members had been taken to hospital in Khasab, while one crew member remains missing.

Video filmed from a nearby vessel showed the tanker engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke rising high above the ship.

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