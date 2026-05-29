Seven newly elected Reform councillors miss first council meeting for wedding in Türkiye
With seven councillors absent, Reform was left with 30 members in the chamber prompting questions over the stability of the party’s new administration
Seven newly elected Reform UK councillors failed to attend the first full meeting of Gateshead Council today because they were at a wedding in Türkiye.
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The absences meant nearly a fifth of Reform’s administration was missing from the authority’s annual general meeting - just weeks since the party took control of the council.
It comes after one Reform councillor, Danielle Cavanagh, resigned from the party, reducing its numbers from 38 to 37 before the meeting had even begun.
With seven councillors absent, Reform was left with 30 members in the chamber - only narrowly ahead of the 28 opposition councillors - prompting questions over the stability of the party’s new administration.
Despite the reduced numbers, Councillor Nick Allan, from Reform, was voted in as leader of Gateshead Council.
Speaking to LBC, Cllr Allan blamed the previous Labour administration for moving the date of the meeting.
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“Had the council AGM been last Friday as it was supposed to be, they would have been here - but the Labour group decided in their wisdom to push the AGM back,” he said.
“These seven councillors have for the last two years had a wedding planned, and they are in Türkiye at the moment.
“Come next week, everyone will be in place [in the council chamber].”
He said the wedding was not for a councillor, but for one of their “close associates”.
But Labour said the no-shows raised serious concerns about Reform’s readiness to run the authority.
Labour group leader Cllr John Adams told LBC: “Seven Reform councillors didn’t turn up, and there’s another one who’s resigned.
“It does raise questions about Reform’s commitment to Gateshead and the way they’re going to approach running a council.
“It’s a serious business - you can’t just do it on a wing and a prayer. You have to show up on the day; which I’m afraid Reform councillors have not done.”