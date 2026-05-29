Seven newly elected Reform UK councillors failed to attend the first full meeting of Gateshead Council today because they were at a wedding in Türkiye.

The absences meant nearly a fifth of Reform’s administration was missing from the authority’s annual general meeting - just weeks since the party took control of the council.

It comes after one Reform councillor, Danielle Cavanagh, resigned from the party, reducing its numbers from 38 to 37 before the meeting had even begun.

With seven councillors absent, Reform was left with 30 members in the chamber - only narrowly ahead of the 28 opposition councillors - prompting questions over the stability of the party’s new administration.

Despite the reduced numbers, Councillor Nick Allan, from Reform, was voted in as leader of Gateshead Council.

Speaking to LBC, Cllr Allan blamed the previous Labour administration for moving the date of the meeting.

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