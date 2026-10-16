We may be over 1,500 miles away from the Dover-to-Calais route, but the Turkish-Bulgarian border is the frontier of Europe’s battle against exploitative criminal gangs.

The channel illustrates the stark reality of Europe’s migration crisis, with tens of thousands making the perilous crossing each year from France to England’s shores. But it’s here, overlooking the craggy Balkan terrain at Kapitan Andreevo, where border officers work to ‘stop the boats’… literally.

Georgi Gospodinov sits proudly in his office, in front of both a Bulgarian and EU flag, at a desk lined with wads of paperwork. The tough-talking border boss is Head of Kapitan Andreevo Customs Point. And this little-known official may hold the key to curbing arrivals at the other end of the continent.

This customs point sees over a million lorries pass through each year (over 2,500 each day) and more resembles a building site, as Bulgarian authorities scramble to increase capacity due to an unprecedented rise in traffic.

Mr Gospodinov has just concluded a week-long crackdown, Operation Balkan Bridge II, aided by the British National Crime Agency (NCA). The action led to the discovery of over 1,130 firearm and ammunition parts, 58kg of smuggled narcotics, 2 ‘concealed’ people and two rubber boats. The joint operation also saw senior figures from France, Germany, the United States, Greece, Italy and Austria involved.

British and Bulgarian authorities believe they can cull the vast empire of the vile gangs by preventing the equipment for the dinghies- as well as the rubber boat structures themselves - from getting into the continent in the first place

In the past few years, authorities here have seized nearly 300 vessels, including a 12-metre-long dinghy which has been re-inflated for us as a demonstration.

It’s the first time I’ve seen a ‘boat’ like this, and boat is doing a lot of heavy lifting to put it kindly. The vessel is flimsy, weak and undoubtedly unseaworthy. The exterior feels like a cheap bouncy castle, the flooring like a thin yoga mat, and a plank of PVF wood is plonked at the end of the boat to attach a motor to. The whole structure, including the wood, is barely held together with black-duck tape. It’s also losing buoyancy by the minute.

Despite seeing countless pictures and videos on news channels of these boats packed full with people, it’s difficult not to be taken aback when you witness the threadbare structure in person. This is what desperate people are paying smugglers thousands of pounds to access?

I estimate the boat could carry 10 passengers, at a push 15, but I'm told it would likely be crammed with closer to 80-100 people hoping to cross ‘La Manche.' It’s as ludicrous and scary as it is gut-wrenching.

Estimates suggest that, between the nearly 300 boats seized and sheer number of people who would have been crammed into the dinghies, this border crossing alone has stopped upwards of 28,000 people who likely would have crossed the channel.

The British authorities are intensely involved in operations here. They have supplied X-ray scanners, gas analysers and endoscopes, provided specialist training and even gifted a rather lively dog named Adele, who wears a Union Flag patch on her harness.

The short-haired pointer, Adele, is trained to freeze when she detects narcotics, currency, weapons but crucially also the rubber used for small boats.

So successful has this K9 been that the UK has shipped puppies Merlin, Dewey and Luna out to follow in her ‘pawsteps’.

The crossing here is referred to as the ‘Gateway to Europe’ as, ultimately, anyone who manages to make it across from Turkey, originally from the Middle East or Asia, and who steps onto Bulgarian soil undetected is given effective borderless access to Europe.

That’s because another dimension to this is that Sofia was successfully inducted into the ‘Schengen zone’ at the start of 2025. That longstanding convention guarantees frictionless travel to 29 countries, including France.

Excluding the impressive customs operation here, large parts of the land border with Turkey are protected by a 10ft fence topped with barbed wire. This has meant migrants have used ladders to cross into the continent, or even wire cutters, with some equipment supplied by criminals; others, however, have sourced the tools themselves and crossed unaided.

In addition to hundreds of boats, customs officials have seized thousands of items used by people smugglers, including over 100 outboard motors, as well as rooms full of hand pumps and life jackets.

These items are usually hidden in densely packed lorry containers, while Mr Gospodinov tells me the boats themselves are often disguised as tarpaulin, packed under tents or hidden under mattresses.

Vast swathes of the motors are smuggled into Istanbul from China, whilst the dinghies themselves are manufactured in Turkish backstreets and underground facilities. The aim for both items is to reach European soil undetected.

The Harmanli asylum and refugee camp is 35 miles from here. An eerie, almost haunted exterior stretches for miles, with faded murals and paintings from 2019, including SpongeBob SquarePants, uncomfortably framed by barbed wire to form a fortress around the site.

The largest such refugee camp in Bulgaria, it is the reality facing many of those who make it across into Europe. The population is said to have risen by 300% in the last 5 years and it houses nearly 2,000 people - mostly Syrian nationals.

The camp, some 10 years ago, saw clashes between residents and police, who fired water cannon and rubber bullets at protesters. Amnesty International said it had “serious doubts” about the site's suitability and safety.

Nearby roads have residential buildings and garages graffitied with ‘Border Police Kill’ and ‘Fuck Borders’. This is the tension that many European countries are grappling with.

The operation here is not a silver bullet, nor is it a quick fix. But what I witnessed was a pragmatic, long-term approach to cooperation that is slowly and steadily making a difference.

There are challenges - it’s virtually impossible to check 2,500-plus lorries a day; fewer boats may mean the heartless human traffickers cram yet more people onto existing boats; and, bluntly, there are numerous other entry points into Europe. There are no perfect solutions.

Regardless, the government in Sofia estimates that UK-Bulgaria cooperation has damaged organised crime by £18 million. The key to any success is disrupting the business model, and securing the border into Europe is welcome and long overdue.

The challenge remains: criminal gangs are well versed in staying one step ahead of the authorities. Governments must now ensure this playbook is expedited, expanded and replicated and that none of the equipment for these deadly, often fatal boat crossings is ever able to make its way into Europe again.

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Henry Riley is a reporter and presenter at LBC.

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