Gatwick Airport has been plunged into chaos after all flights had to be grounded due to a 'technical issue'.

Initial reports suggest the issue was caused after an aircraft headed to New York "rejected take-off".

The airport confirmed the runway is currently closed.

Airport teams are working to move the aircraft from the runway to resume operations as soon as possible.

Passengers are still advised to travel to the airport on time and check online with their airlines.

A spokesperson for Gatwick Airport said: "Due to a technical issue with a departing aircraft, our runway is currently closed.

"Our teams are working to move the aircraft and resume operations as quickly as possible. As always, safety and security is our number one priority.”