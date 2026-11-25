Gatwick Airport has disabled its automatic drop-off payment system after a data breach that may have exposed some customers' personal details.

The airport said login details, contact information and vehicle and drop-off records may have been accessed. Partial card payment information may also have been compromised "in some very limited cases".

The system, AutoPay, automatically processes charges for using the airport's drop-off zones.

Times24 UK Limited, which manages the zones, reported "unauthorised access" to the third-party system. An investigation is under way.

A Gatwick spokesman said: "We have identified that the incident impacts some customer information and those who have been affected have been informed.

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