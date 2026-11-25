Gatwick Airport drop-off payment system disabled after customer data breach
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Gatwick Airport has disabled its automatic drop-off payment system after a data breach that may have exposed some customers' personal details.
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The airport said login details, contact information and vehicle and drop-off records may have been accessed. Partial card payment information may also have been compromised "in some very limited cases".
The system, AutoPay, automatically processes charges for using the airport's drop-off zones.
Times24 UK Limited, which manages the zones, reported "unauthorised access" to the third-party system. An investigation is under way.
A Gatwick spokesman said: "We have identified that the incident impacts some customer information and those who have been affected have been informed.
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"As a precaution and to help protect affected accounts, the AutoPay system has been disabled."
Customers can still use the drop-off zones and pay by other methods. The airport's car parks are operating as usual.
The spokesman apologised for any inconvenience or concern and said the airport took the security of customer information "extremely seriously".
Consumer group Which? urged Gatwick to provide clear updates and support to affected customers.
Lisa Webb, a legal expert at Which?, said people who suspected they could be affected should check their bank accounts and credit reports for suspicious activity.
She also warned customers to be alert to unexpected calls, emails or social media messages about the breach, as scammers could try to take advantage.
The Information Commissioner's Office said it had received a report and was assessing the information provided.