All the key questions answered as plans move forward to transform the London airport

London Gatwick Airport is set to be expanded. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Gatwick Airport managers are a step closer to realising their expansion ambitions after two High Court challenges ruled that government-backed plans are legal.

Campaigner Peter Barclay and campaign group Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions (Cagne) took legal action against the Department for Transport (DfT) over the decision. He told a January hearing that it was unlawful as the Government did not properly assess the climate impacts of the expansion. Transport secretary Heidi Alexander approved the £2.2 billion scheme in September, which would have seen the West Sussex airport move its emergency runway 12m north to accommodate around 100,000 more flights a year. The Department for Transport and the airport’s owner, Gatwick Airport Limited, defended the challenge, with lawyers for the site claiming it was “unarguable”. In a ruling on Tuesday, Mr Justice Mould dismissed Mr Barclay and Cagne’s bids. He said in the 100-page judgment that Mrs Alexander concluded that while the proposed development will have moderately adverse and significant effects, it will not “materially impact” the Government’s ability to meet net zero targets. Read also: High Court dismisses climate challenge to £2.2billion Gatwick Expansion

Plans are set to take shape at the airport near Crawley. Picture: Alamy