Gatwick Airport dealing with another water outage after main burst
At present, there has been no impact on flights, the airport said
Gatwick Airport is dealing with another water outage, weeks after the West Sussex airport was left without water.
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The problem is affecting water supply in both terminals and is currently under investigation by SES Water.
At present, there has been no impact on flights, the airport said.
SES Water said it had located a burst main in a field in Horley.
This comes after a major supply outage in July saw passengers face long queues for toilets and bars and restaurants forced to close.
A London Gatwick spokesperson said: "A water issue is causing some disruption in the local area. The problem is affecting water supply in both terminals and is currently under investigation by SES Water.
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A water issue is causing some disruption in the local area. The problem is affecting water supply in both terminals and is currently under investigation by SES Water.— London Gatwick LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) August 28, 2026
At present, there has been no impact on flights. We will provide further updates and apologise for any… pic.twitter.com/wG2YahfIcW
"At present, there has been no impact on flights. We will provide further updates and apologise for any inconvenience to passengers."
Anthony Rochester, SES Water Head of Networks: "We have a burst water main which is temporarily affecting supply including to Gatwick Airport.
"Our teams are on site and working to repair the burst as quickly and safely as possible. We are sorry for the disruption this is causing customers and will continue to provide updates."
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