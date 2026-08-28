Gatwick Airport is dealing with another water outage, weeks after the West Sussex airport was left without water.

The problem is affecting water supply in both terminals and is currently under investigation by SES Water.

At present, there has been no impact on flights, the airport said.

SES Water said it had located a burst main in a field in Horley.

This comes after a major supply outage in July saw passengers face long queues for toilets and bars and restaurants forced to close.

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: "A water issue is causing some disruption in the local area. The problem is affecting water supply in both terminals and is currently under investigation by SES Water.

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