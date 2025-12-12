Gatwick airport is raising its charge to drop passengers off to £10 - far higher than any other UK airport.

Airport bosses have blamed the Chancellor after its business rates bill doubled.

The fee, currently £7, will rise by 43 per cent from January 6.

A spokesperson for Gatwick said: “This increase in the drop-off charge is not a decision we have taken lightly; however, we are facing a number of increasing costs, including a more than doubling of our business rates in the recent Budget.

“Passengers can still be dropped off for free in our long-stay car parks, with a free shuttle bus to the terminal. Blue Badge holders remain exempt from the charge.

“We also have excellent public transport connectivity at the airport, with passengers able to connect directly with more than 120 train stations, while many local bus routes serve the airport 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

When Gatwick’s drop-off charge was first introduced in April 2021, it was £5. The cost increased in January 2024 to £6, and to £7 in May this year.

Heathrow has also announced it will raise its drop-off charge to £7 from the start of 2026.

RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said: “The airport will have the unenviable record of being the most expensive for anyone dropping off by car by a whole £3. But at least the increased fee isn’t being introduced before Christmas. We have to hope other airports don’t follow suit next year.”

Airports are among those facing the highest jump in business rate bills across England and Wales because of changes coming into effect next April.

Gatwick is set for an £11.9 million hike to £51.6 million in 2026-27, according to calculations of Valuation Office Agency (VOA) data by global tax firm Ryan.

This comes despite a 30% cap in the property tax increase under transitional relief.

Heathrow airport is heading for an even bigger increase - up £35 million to £151.5 million for 2026-27 - which is also capped at 30% for the first year.