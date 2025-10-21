Bosses have written to waiting staff to inform them that their slice of the service pie will be reduced to between 25.45 and 29.4 per cent.

Waiting staff at Argentinian steakhouse Gaucho had originally received 37 per cent of a table's service charge,. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

A swanky restaurant chain is to slash waiters' tips and use the cash to fund pay increases for its head office workers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Waiting staff at Argentinian steakhouse Gaucho had originally received 37 per cent of a table's service charge, a discretionary fee added to customer bills as a thank you for service. However, bosses have now written to these workers to inform them that their slice of the service pie will be reduced to between 25.45 and 29.4 per cent. Read more: Largest-ever crackdown on shoplifting gangs sees thousands of items recovered by Met Police Read more: Restaurant boss blasts 'indifference of neighbours' in scathing letter after closing due to lack of customers

The announcement was made in a letter sent by Gaucho’s Troncmaster, a company called WMT Troncmaster, which manages the payment of service charge to staff. Picture: Gaucho/Instagram

The cut is already a reduction from the 45 per cent waiters earned from the service charge early last year. Bar staff across the brand's 20 UK outlets - 12 of which are in London - will also feel the impact of the cutbacks, receiving 17 per cent of the service charge, down from 20 per year during the same period. The announcement was made in a letter sent by Gaucho’s Troncmaster, a company called WMT Troncmaster, which manages the payment of service charge to staff. It told employees that the service charge collected at tables would be shared differently from October 1. The restaurant group automatically adds a service charge of between 12.5% and 13% to customers’ bills, although they can opt not to pay it. This charge will now be shared with “staff located at non-public places of business such as head office and central production units". The letter, first seen by the Guardian, read: "The Troncmaster strongly believes that service charges are paid by customers in respect of their whole experience, and that all team members who play a part and impact on that experience should participate in, and receive a share of, the tronc funds." Gaucho's waiting staff said they have not been consulted about the changes and claimed they could individually lose out on between "£300 and £600 a month" as a result.

Bosses have now written to workers to inform them that their slice of the service pie will be reduced to between 25.45 and 29.4 per cent. Picture: Alamy