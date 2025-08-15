California Governor Gavin Newsom is calling for an election in November to fight Donald Trump’s congressional map changes with an independent redistricting plan.

This is an attempt to remove certain groups from the congressional map, such as people who are in the country illegally.

Trump wants to change the census for the 2026 midterm election to secure a Republican win.

The governor, alongside congressional Democrats and legislative leaders, revealed the plan to draw new congressional lines as a direct response to the President’s Texas efforts, announced last week.

California will not sit idle as @realDonaldTrump and Republicans take a wrecking ball to our democracy. This moment calls for urgency and action. That's why we’re giving voters a way to fight back and nullify congressional gains in Texas or any state that tries to rig its maps. pic.twitter.com/tHVZoCBzcp

The President said in a rally held earlier this month: “ We are entitled to at least five more seats.”

At the rally in Los Angeles yesterday, Newsom said: “Today is liberation day in the state of California. Wake up America. You will not have a country if he rigs the election.”

During the rally, ICE agents patrolled outside and even made an arrest.

Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass said: “They’re talking about disorder in Los Angeles, and they are the source of the disorder in Los Angeles right now. There was no danger here. There was no need to detain anyone here.”

Newsom said of the agents outside, “I think it's pretty sick and pathetic.”

The governor said the proposed California map would only be realised if the Texas redistricting plan went ahead. He stated in a letter previously sent to Trump he would “happily” stand down if the Texas congressional lines aren’t changed.

California has 52 House seats with 43 held by Democrats. Other blue states like New York and Illinois are acting similarly.