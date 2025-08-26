Gavin Newsom opens 'MAGA' online shop to troll Trump
Democrat Gavin Newsom has opened his own Donald Trump-style ‘MAGA’ shop with the aim of jibing the Republican US president.
Listen to this article
The California Governor, considered a frontrunner for the next American election, launched the jokey Patriot Shop over the weekend.
“The greatest merchandise ever made,” reads the tagline, in classic Trumpian language.
The shop includes ‘Make America Gavin Again’ flags as well as the distinctive red baseball caps with the emblem ‘Newsom Was Right About Everything’. Another t-shirt has Mr Newsom surrounded by right-wing figureheads Hulk Hogan, Tucker Carlson, and Kid Rock.
THE PATRIOT SHOP IS NOW OPEN!!!!— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 24, 2025
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING THIS IS THE GREATEST MERCHANDISE EVER MADE.
PLEASE ENJOY, AMERICA! https://t.co/H9wbcXdNhb pic.twitter.com/dWlKGq23eq
There are even $100 Bibles advertised (which are said to have sold out) in a reference to Mr Trump putting the Good Book on the market for $60 with a “God Bless the USA” banner.
It is not thought the Bibles were ever actually on sale from Mr Newsom's shop.
“SOON “MAGA” WILL HAVE A WHOLE NEW MEANING! COMING SOON FOR YOUR NEXT BOAT PARADE! YOU ARE VERY WELCOME, PATRIOTS!” Mr Newsom tweeted.
For several weeks, the Democrat has been mocking Mr Trump’s all caps style of tweeting as well as his DJT sign off, with the governor writing GCN.
He has also hit back at critics accusing him of mocking the Bible by sharing how his jokey shop was actually parodying Mr Trump’s decision to put the Christian holy book on the market.
One of the items in Mr Newsom’s shop is a mug celebrating ‘2026’ which is the year he is set to defend his governor seat.
His actions follow some (possible) joking around by Mr Trump, who showed Ukrainian and French presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron baseball caps reading ‘2028’.
This is despite the incumbent POTUS being barred from standing for a third term, although it is thought that his sons Eric and Donald Jr might harbour ambitions for the White House.
However, it is also thought his ‘Four More Years’ caps might be a jibe in the direction of Mr Trump’s critics, with the president having ruled out standing for the fourth time.