Democrat Gavin Newsom has opened his own Donald Trump-style ‘MAGA’ shop with the aim of jibing the Republican US president.

The shop includes ‘Make America Gavin Again’ flags as well as the distinctive red baseball caps with the emblem ‘Newsom Was Right About Everything’. Another t-shirt has Mr Newsom surrounded by right-wing figureheads Hulk Hogan, Tucker Carlson, and Kid Rock.

The California Governor, considered a frontrunner for the next American election , launched the jokey Patriot Shop over the weekend.

THE PATRIOT SHOP IS NOW OPEN!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING THIS IS THE GREATEST MERCHANDISE EVER MADE. PLEASE ENJOY, AMERICA! https://t.co/H9wbcXdNhb pic.twitter.com/dWlKGq23eq

There are even $100 Bibles advertised (which are said to have sold out) in a reference to Mr Trump putting the Good Book on the market for $60 with a “God Bless the USA” banner.

It is not thought the Bibles were ever actually on sale from Mr Newsom's shop.

“SOON “MAGA” WILL HAVE A WHOLE NEW MEANING! COMING SOON FOR YOUR NEXT BOAT PARADE! YOU ARE VERY WELCOME, PATRIOTS!” Mr Newsom tweeted.

For several weeks, the Democrat has been mocking Mr Trump’s all caps style of tweeting as well as his DJT sign off, with the governor writing GCN.

He has also hit back at critics accusing him of mocking the Bible by sharing how his jokey shop was actually parodying Mr Trump’s decision to put the Christian holy book on the market.

One of the items in Mr Newsom’s shop is a mug celebrating ‘2026’ which is the year he is set to defend his governor seat.