Gavin Newsom slammed world leaders as being "complicit" in caving to the US president.

Governor Gavin Newsom has urged Europe to stand up to Trump whilst attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos today. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The governor of California has told European leaders to “buck up” and stand up to Donald Trump as he continues to threaten taking over Greenland.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trump has repeatedly threatened to sieze Greenland. Picture: Getty

“And I hope people understand how pathetic they look on the world stage... It's embarrassing," he said. Newsom added that he is hoping to be the man "that perhaps some in Europe will look to take on Trumpism in a few years time". However, President Trump warned on Tuesday that he “no longer feels an obligation to think purely of peace” after being denied the Nobel Peace prize, in his letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. He also issued a warning over Greenland saying the US needs to have “complete and total control” in order for the world to remain secure, demanding Greenland is handed to America because Denmark can't protect it.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media in the briefing room of 9 Downing Street in central London, after US president Donald Trump's threats to ramp up tariffs. Picture: Alamy