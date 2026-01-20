'Have a backbone': California governor urges 'patheic' European leaders to stand up to Trump amid Greenland threats
Gavin Newsom slammed world leaders as being "complicit" in caving to the US president.
The governor of California has told European leaders to “buck up” and stand up to Donald Trump as he continues to threaten taking over Greenland.
Gavin Newsom slammed world leaders as being "complicit" in caving to the US president, who has refused to rule out using military action to sieze the Danish territory.
He said they look “pathetic” and "embarrassing" on the world stage by declining to stand up to the US leader - who this week warned he would hit European nations including Britain with higher tariffs.
Speaking to reporters at the Davos economic forum, Mr Newsom said: "It's time to buck up. It's time to get serious and stop being complicit. It's time to stand tall, firm, have a backbone."
He added: "I can't take this complicity, people rolling over. I should have brought a bunch of kneepads for all the world leaders. I mean, handing out crowns and Nobel prizes, they're being given away. It's just pathetic.”
Mr Newsom may have been referencing President Trump being awarded the world’s first ever FIFA peace award, and Venezuela’s opposition leader Marina Corina Machado offering the US president her Nobel Peace Prize medal.
“And I hope people understand how pathetic they look on the world stage... It's embarrassing," he said.
Newsom added that he is hoping to be the man "that perhaps some in Europe will look to take on Trumpism in a few years time".
However, President Trump warned on Tuesday that he “no longer feels an obligation to think purely of peace” after being denied the Nobel Peace prize, in his letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.
He also issued a warning over Greenland saying the US needs to have “complete and total control” in order for the world to remain secure, demanding Greenland is handed to America because Denmark can't protect it.
On Monday, Sir Keir Starmer described the threat of tariffs from Trump over Greenland as a "moment for the whole country to pull together" as he blasted the US President for his aggressive stance.
In an emergency speech from Downing Street, the PM said: "The UK and the US are close allies and close partners.
"That relationship matters profoundly, not just to our security but to the prosperity and the stability that people here depend upon."Under President Trump, as under previous presidents, we are determined to keep that relationship strong, constructive and focused on results."
He added: "Mature alliances are not about pretending differences don't exist. They are about addressing them directly, respectfully and with a focus on results.
"On Greenland, the right way to approach an issue of this seriousness is through calm discussion between allies."
He described the threat of new tariffs from Donald Trump over Greenland as a "moment for the whole country to pull together".
Mr Trump said he wants to take over the Greenland because of its strategic Arctic location and mineral wealth.
Trump released a statement on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday, insisting NATO has warned Denmark of the dangers posed by Russia for the past two decades.
He said the UK could be hit with additional tariffs from next month if it maintains its opposition to the move.
The US has already announced a 10 per cent tariff on top of all previously existing tariffs and duties.Trump said he would charge the UK a 10 percent tariff “on any and all goods” sent to the US from February 1.
This would then increase to 25% from June 1, until a deal is reached for Washington to purchase Greenland from Denmark.
Europe is reportedly readying itself to impose €93bn (£80.6bn) in retaliatory tariffs against US exports to the bloc - raising concerns of an escalating transatlantic trade war.