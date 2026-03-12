California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a sacthing two-word response to Donald Trump after the US president questioned his mental health and “cognitive” ability.

“I don't want the president of the United States to have a cognitive deficiency.”

Referring to Newsom opening up about his dyslexia, the President said: “He admitted he has mental problems, that he's not a smart person…that he is unable to read a speech.

Speaking in Kentucky on Wednesday, Trump went on the offensive against Newsom, who many believe will be the Democratic nominee for the 2028 election.

Newsom was quick to respond to the jab, responding to the video: “Too late”, clearly implying Trump already has a “cognitive deficiency.”

His press office added on X: “Grandpa’s talking about himself again. We wish him well — it’s never too late to seek mental treatment.”

Newsom has gone to great lengths to “troll” Trump since he re-entered the White House, positioning himself as the only Democrat who is willing to “take the fight” to Republicans.

Trump continued to his anti-Newsom rant on TruthSocial later on Wednesday: “In one fell swoop, he took himself out of even being considered as the Presidential Nominee of the Crazy…Democrats. He said, in a speech, he was dumb, had low Boards, can’t read, has dyslexia, and has a mental disorder — A Cognitive Mess!”

“While we all want to be politically correct, having a mental disorder is not a positive campaign event. Also, this was a politically suicidal act.”

Newsom recently opened up about his dyslexia, telling a podcast that despite its challenges, he sees it as a “gift.”

He said: “It’s not something you get rid of. It’s just something you work around…I am literally sitting here because of it.

“It’s a gift because it forces you to develop other skills and it forces you to have some empathy.”