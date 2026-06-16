Newsom has been highly critical of the current administration, especially over the mass ICE operation in Los Angeles last summer

Gavin Newsom took to X to speak out against the President. Picture: X

By Alice Padgett

The California governor has claimed President Donald Trump directed the Justice Department to investigate him and his family in the latest escalation of their feud.

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Gavin Newsom, the California governor, said the Justice Department have been made to investigate him and his family, in the most significant development in Trump's aggressive campaign against his top critics. "One by one, anyone who has challenged Donald Trump has ended up on his hit list, and today I proudly join that list," Newsom said in a video statement posted on X. "He isn't coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President," he revealed. Newsom has been a vocal Trump adversary on social media for years and last year Trump endorsed arresting the governor after they sparred about ICE operations in California. Federal agents have been investigating Newsom and his family, as well as interviewing friends and former employees. Read more: US-Iran deal promises end to war but how it will work remains unclear Read more: Keir Starmer to step up pressure on Russia at G7 with new sanctions

Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime - they are simply trying to find one.



He isn't coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President.… pic.twitter.com/tVYk3WUvO8 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 15, 2026

The Democrat, and top contender for the 2028 presidential race, alleged the Justice Department was "abusing the grand jury process" and "digging through years and years of random documents." "Donald Trump picked the wrong target," Newsom added. "We have nothing to hide." On social media Trump often lambasts Newsom, referring to him with the insulting nickname "Gavin Newscum". Newsom has been critical of the current administration, especially over the mass ICE operation in Los Angeles last summer. The state successfully challenged the White House order to nationalise the California National Guard as part of Trump's deportation campaign. Multiple federal investigations related to Newsom are currently underway, with one probing into the finances of his wife, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, The New York Times reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks through the main meeting room at the venue of the G7 summit. Picture: Alamy