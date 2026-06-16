Gavin Newsom claims Trump directed Justice Department to investigate him and his wife
Newsom has been highly critical of the current administration, especially over the mass ICE operation in Los Angeles last summer
The California governor has claimed President Donald Trump directed the Justice Department to investigate him and his family in the latest escalation of their feud.
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Gavin Newsom, the California governor, said the Justice Department have been made to investigate him and his family, in the most significant development in Trump's aggressive campaign against his top critics.
"One by one, anyone who has challenged Donald Trump has ended up on his hit list, and today I proudly join that list," Newsom said in a video statement posted on X.
"He isn't coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President," he revealed.
Newsom has been a vocal Trump adversary on social media for years and last year Trump endorsed arresting the governor after they sparred about ICE operations in California.
Federal agents have been investigating Newsom and his family, as well as interviewing friends and former employees.
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Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime - they are simply trying to find one.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 15, 2026
He isn't coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President.… pic.twitter.com/tVYk3WUvO8
The Democrat, and top contender for the 2028 presidential race, alleged the Justice Department was "abusing the grand jury process" and "digging through years and years of random documents."
"Donald Trump picked the wrong target," Newsom added. "We have nothing to hide."
On social media Trump often lambasts Newsom, referring to him with the insulting nickname "Gavin Newscum".
Newsom has been critical of the current administration, especially over the mass ICE operation in Los Angeles last summer.
The state successfully challenged the White House order to nationalise the California National Guard as part of Trump's deportation campaign.
Multiple federal investigations related to Newsom are currently underway, with one probing into the finances of his wife, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, The New York Times reports.
A source familiar with the matter said the investigations originated from federal officials in California, rather than those in Washington.
Jennifer, a filmmaker, is the founder and co-founder of multiple nonprofits, including the California Partners Project, which advocates for women to join corporate boards, and the Representation Project, which advocates for gender equity.
She is also the owner of Girls Club Entertainment, a film production company, that the Representation Project paid Girls Club $161,250 for film production work in 2024, according to the paper.
The governor has reported directing more than $4 million in donations from prominent Californian corporations, donors, and political groups towards the California Partners Project.
Earlier in June, Gov. Newsom agreed to pay a $31,500 fine related to political spending after a state watchdog agency found he missed report deadlines for millions of dollars of corporate donations. He steered these donations towards the 2025 Los Angeles fire recovery efforts.
In May, Newsom's former chief of staff and ex-adviser to current gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra pleaded guilty to three felonies in a sprawling corruption case.
She told federal officials she didn’t witness any criminal conduct by Newsom.
Critics have accused the president of launching a string of politically motivated cases against rivals and antagonists, a so-called "revenge tour".
Investigations and indictments have been launched by Trump against:
- Former FBI Director James Comey
- Former CIA Director John Brennan
- New York Attorney General Letitia James
- Jerome Powell of the Federal Reserve
- Writer E. Jean Caroll, whom federal juries found Trump was liable for sexually abusing and defaming