The first of dozens of aid trucks arecrossing into Gaza following news of the fragile ceasefire.

Images show queues of lorries desperately-needed carrying humanitarian aid supplies passing through the Rafah Border Crossing with Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

A study suggests 54,000 children under the age of five have been left acutely malnourished by two years of conflict in the region.

Today, the Prime Minister will travel to Sharm El-Sheikh for the gathering, which Cairo said would be co-chaired by the US leader and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, on Monday.

The Prime Minister is expected to pay “particular tribute” to Donald Trump, who is also reportedly due to attend the gathering, and the diplomatic work of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, Downing Street said.

A “signing ceremony” for the Gaza peace plan will also take place at the event to mark a turning point for the Middle East after the two-year war, No 10 said.