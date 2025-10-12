Dozens of aid trucks enter Gaza - as world leaders prepare for peace summit to secure ceasefire
Queues of lorries have been seen carrying humanitarian aid supplies through the Rafah Border Crossing.
The first of dozens of aid trucks arecrossing into Gaza following news of the fragile ceasefire.
Images show queues of lorries desperately-needed carrying humanitarian aid supplies passing through the Rafah Border Crossing with Egypt and the Gaza Strip.
A study suggests 54,000 children under the age of five have been left acutely malnourished by two years of conflict in the region.
Today, the Prime Minister will travel to Sharm El-Sheikh for the gathering, which Cairo said would be co-chaired by the US leader and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, on Monday.
The Prime Minister is expected to pay “particular tribute” to Donald Trump, who is also reportedly due to attend the gathering, and the diplomatic work of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, Downing Street said.
A “signing ceremony” for the Gaza peace plan will also take place at the event to mark a turning point for the Middle East after the two-year war, No 10 said.
The 20-point plan brokered by the US President calls for Israel to maintain an open-ended military presence inside Gaza, along its border with Israel.
An international force, comprised largely of troops from Arab and Muslim countries, would be responsible for security inside the enclave.
The Israeli military has said it will continue to operate defensively from the roughly 50% of Gaza it still controls after pulling back to agreed-upon lines.
Under the terms of the agreement, the first phase of the plan is expected to see remaining hostages returned to their families and Palestinian prisoners released by Monday morning.
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has said there are no plans to send British troops to be part of the multinational force that will monitor the truce.
The Gaza war was triggered when Hamas-led militants launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage.
In Israel's ensuing offensive, more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and nearly 170,000 wounded, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants but says around half the deaths were women and children.
The United Nations and many independent experts consider the ministry's figures to be the most reliable estimate of wartime casualties.