By Josef Al Shemary

The ‘Family Boat’ carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists in a humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza has been “struck by what is suspected to be a drone,” the crew said.

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), who are running the initiative to deliver food, water and medicine to Gaza and break Israel's siege on the territory, said all passengers and crew members are safe. It said the boat was struck by what appeared to be a drone, and caught on fire. Passengers and crew were able to extinguish the fire shortly after it started. The so-called 'family boat' carried GSF leadership including Swedish climate activist Thunberg. The convoy is carrying hundreds of pro-Palestine activists, and left Barcelona at the start of the month. "Acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us," the GSF said. "Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve."

“Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve.” News of the alleged attack was initially shared by Yasemin Acar, one of the crew members on the boat. “The family boat has been officially attacked,” she said in a video on Instagram. “A drone came right above it, released a bomb and it exploded and the boat was on fire. Everyone on that boat is ok. The fire is out.” “They have bombed a boat once again, with civilians on it, in Tunisian territory. This is an attack against Gaza because they don’t want us there,” she added. In June, Israel arrested Thunberg and other activists on board the Madleen ship, and has vowed to arrest those on board the Sumud flotilla too.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and German activist Yasemin Acar are welcomed by Tunisian people as the Global Sumud Flotilla arrives at the port of Sidi Bou Saïd, in Tunis. Picture: Alamy

In another Instagram video, Acar said: “We have detected the first drones...From what we can tell and the information we are getting, every boat right now in the flotilla has a drone above them.” “We are watching them very closely trying to figure out which drones they are and what they are here for,” she added. A video posted by the GSF showed the moment the boat was struck by what is understood to be a drone, showing a bright flash of light followed by smoke. The maritime convoy of about 20 boats and delegations from 44 countries is claimed to be the largest attempt to date to break the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip by sea, which has lasted 18 years. Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, has called for ‘urgent protection’ for the other boats in the flotilla.