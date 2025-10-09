Donald Trump has announced that Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first phase of the peace plan.

The US president said late on Wednesday that the warring parties have agreed to the “first phase” of his peace plan to pause fighting and release at least some hostages and prisoners.

It could also see the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the entry of aid into Gaza.

If Israel’s government formally approves the deal, a ceasefire will come into effect from around midday today.

Israel and Hamas’ agreement to the initial phases of a plan to end fighting in Gaza is a “moment of profound relief that will be felt around the world”, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Responding to the news, the prime minister said: “I welcome the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza.

“This is a moment of profound relief that will be felt all around the world, but particularly for the hostages, their families, and for the civilian population of Gaza, who have all endured unimaginable suffering over the last two years.”

