LIVE: Trump says 'first phase of Gaza ceasefire agreed' with Israel and Hamas
Sir Keir Starmer welcomes US president's announcement that could see hostages released and aid permitted.
Donald Trump has announced that Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first phase of the peace plan.
Listen to this article
The US president said late on Wednesday that the warring parties have agreed to the “first phase” of his peace plan to pause fighting and release at least some hostages and prisoners.
It could also see the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the entry of aid into Gaza.
If Israel’s government formally approves the deal, a ceasefire will come into effect from around midday today.
Israel and Hamas’ agreement to the initial phases of a plan to end fighting in Gaza is a “moment of profound relief that will be felt around the world”, Sir Keir Starmer has said.
Responding to the news, the prime minister said: “I welcome the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza.
“This is a moment of profound relief that will be felt all around the world, but particularly for the hostages, their families, and for the civilian population of Gaza, who have all endured unimaginable suffering over the last two years.”
Follow the latest updates LIVE
First phase of Gaza peace deal 'agreed'
What we know so far:
- Donald Trump says Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of his Gaza peace deal.
- The deal could be signed as early as 10am UK time.
- The agreement would see the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and allow the entry of aid into Gaza
US says all the remaining Israeli hostages would be released on Monday
Cooper calls for peace plan to be implemented 'as quickly as possible'
Yvette Cooper said the Gaza peace plan must be implemented as quickly as possible.
Speaking to reporters at Hillsborough Castle, where she is hosting a Western Balkans summit, the Foreign Secretary said: “The agreement on the first phase of President (Donald) Trump’s peace initiative is a moment of profound significance, relief and hope. And I want to pay tribute to the negotiators from the US, from Qatar, from Egypt, from Turkey, and all the many nations who have been working so hard over many months to help get to this point.
“After two years of the most devastating suffering, with tens of thousands of lives being lost, with the pain of hostages held for so long, and with the humanitarian crisis taking place, the agreement now to a ceasefire, to the restoration of humanitarian aid and to the release of all the hostages is immensely important and must be implemented as swiftly as possible.”
Badenoch says ceasefire is 'hugely welcome'
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the ceasefire deal in Gaza “is hugely welcome”.
She said on X: “It will be an enormous relief to the families of Israeli hostages, so cruelly captured by Hamas two years ago.
“President Trump deserves credit for brokering this deal, with the support of Arab partners and Turkey.
“Hamas must now fully disarm and return all hostage, so the suffering in Gaza is eased and the war ends as swiftly as possible.”
UK 'ready to play our part' in Gaza peace plan, Foreign Secretary says
The UK “stands ready to play our part” in implementing the Gaza peace plan, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has said.
Britain will help realise not just the initial phase of the plan to end fighting in Gaza, she said, “but also on the crucial work going forward now on phase two as well”.
Speaking to reporters at Hillsborough Castle, she said: “Because that work will continue as nations across the world come together to support a just and lasting peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis alike.
“We have seen some of the images of relief and hope on the streets of Gaza and on the streets of Israel overnight, and all nations will want to make sure that that is turned into reality.”
Benjamin Netanyahu calls deal a 'moral victory' for Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu has called the deal a "diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel".
He wrote on X: "From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goals are achieved.
"Through steadfast resolve, powerful military action, and the great efforts of our great friend and ally President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point.
"I thank President Trump for his leadership, his partnership, and his unwavering commitment to the safety of Israel and the freedom of our hostages."
When could the ceasefire be signed?
Donald Trump announced a peace deal had been agreed between Israel and Hamas late on Wednesday night.
However, nothing has officially been signed yet.
According to Reuters, the agreement could be inked as early as 10am UK time on Thursday.
Following this, hostages on both sides could then be released by Monday.
Political leaders weigh in on Gaza peace plan
Leaders of Britain's political parties have this morning been commenting on the Gaza peace plan.
Reform UK's Nigel Farage said: "Huge congratulations to President Trump and his team. Real progress between Israel and Hamas is a great achievement."
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey added: "News of a ceasefire deal in Gaza brings real hope.
"The UK and our allies must do all we can to get the hostages home, get aid in to starving people, and finally end this horrific violence.
"This must be the first step towards a two-state solution and a lasting peace."
Explosions heard in Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
Explosions have been heard in Gaza this morning, despite a ceasefire agreement in place between Israel and Hamas.
It is expected Israel will continue its bombardment of Gaza until the deal is officially signed.
That could come as early as 10am today.
'A very hopeful moment', Cabinet minister says
Israel and Hamas' agreement to the initial phases of a plan to end fighting in Gaza is "a very hopeful moment", Cabinet minister Pat McFadden said.
The Work and Pensions Secretary said: "I think we've got more hope this morning than we've had for a long time."
He told Times Radio that US President Donald Trump will "deserve credit" for his role in the peace plan.
Mr McFadden added: "I think he does deserve credit for this, I think the mediators deserve credit, and I think it opens up potentially big possibilities, not just as I say in the immediate few days, but for the longer term future.
"And that takes us back to the 20-point plan that was released by the United States about a week ago, which has the support of the UK Government, as the Prime Minister made clear at our party conference last week.
"So it's a very hopeful moment, and as I say, let's hope that the hostages are released in the next few days, and hope that the suffering of the people of Gaza can stop and we can get the humanitarian aid that's needed and then rebuild from there."
UN chief hails efforts to find agree peace deal
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres welcomed the announcement, saying: "The United Nations will support the full implementation of the agreement and will scale up the delivery of sustained and principled humanitarian relief, and we will advance recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza."
The UN chief urged all parties "to seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political path forward towards ending the occupation, recognising the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and achieving a two-state solution that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security".