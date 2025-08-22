Food distributed to Palestinians in Gaza under Israeli attacks. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

David Lammy has accused Israel of causing a “man-made catastrophe” after a famine was officially declared in Gaza City.

On Friday, the international body responsible for monitoring world hunger formally, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), officially stated that famine is taking place in the “Gaza Governorate”. The area includes Gaza City, which is home to around 500,000 people, surrounding towns and various refugee camps. British foreign secretary David Lammy described the situation in Gaza as a “moral outrage” as he slammed Israel’s refusal to allow aid into the besieged city. Lammy called on the Israeli government to "immediately act to stop the situation deteriorating any further" Read more: Israel to begin talks to end war and free hostages - but still plans to seize Gaza City Read more: UK joins 27 nations calling for immediate media access to Gaza

Famine is set to be officially declared. Picture: Getty

He described famine in Gaza City as "utterly horrifying and is wholly preventable". "The Israeli government's refusal to allow sufficient aid into Gaza has caused this man-made catastrophe. This is a moral outrage," he added "The IPC report makes clear the sickening consequences, especially for children. The Government of Israel can and must immediately act to stop the situation deteriorating any further." He called for an "immediate ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, which has long been the position of the British government. "This includes halting the military operation in Gaza City, which is the epicentre of the famine," he added. The IPC is a globally recognised system for determining the severity of food insecurity and malnutrition and has been used to declare just four famines since being created in 2004. Under its strict criteria, at least 20 per cent of households must face an extreme lack of food, with at least 30 per cent of children suffering acute malnutrition, for famine to be decared. And two people for every 10,000 must die each day due to “outright starvation”. It raised its classification to Phase 5 - the highest and worst level of its food insecurity scale. By the end of September, the IPC said that more than 640,000 people will be in the Phase 5 classification.

“After 22 months of relentless conflict, over half a million people in the Gaza Strip are facing catastrophic conditions, characterised by starvation, destitution and death,” an IPC briefing shared with the Telegraph stated. The famine is projected to spill out to the governorates of Deir Al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of next month, it added. An additional 1.07 million people – more than half of Gaza’s population – are already facing “emergency” levels of food insecurity, the second-highest level on the scale, the briefing continues. According to the IPC, access to food in Gaza remains "severely constrained" and by July the number of households reporting very severe hunger doubled across the territory compared to May and more than tripled in Gaza City. More than one in three people (39percent) indicated they were going days at a time without eating, and adults regularly skip meals to feed their children. Meanwhile, malnutrition in children is accelerating at a "catastrophic rate" with more than 12,000 identified as acutely malnourished in June.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Alamy