The number of people killed in Israel’s assault on Gaza is far higher than previously thought, according to a new study published in The Lancet medical journal.

“The combined evidence suggests that, as of 5 January 2025, 3-4% of the population of the Gaza Strip had been killed violently and there have been a substantial number of non-violent deaths caused indirectly by the conflict,” the authors of the study wrote in The Lancet Global Health.

Of those killed in Israeli attacks, 42,200 were women, children or the elderly, the study found.

Research shows more than 75,000 people were killed in the 16 months following October 7, 2023, at least 25,000 more than local authorities said at the time.

The death toll in Gaza remains disputed, with Israel long claiming it was lower than the Hamas-run health ministry claimed it was.

However, last month, a senior Israeli security officer told Israeli journalists that figures compiled by health authorities in Gaza were mostly accurate.

This number would place the death toll at around 70,000,

According to Gaza health authorities, the number of people killed exclusively by Israeli attacks has exceeded 71,660, including at least 570 killed since Donald Trump’s ceasefire came into effect last October.

However, this latest report argues the death toll could be as much as 40% lower than the true number of dead.

The Lancet compiled the data through a survey of 2,000 families in Gaza, which examined the territory’s population and how it has changed since October 7.

“This is a very sensitive survey, and potentially very upsetting [for respondents], so it was important to have Palestinians both asking and answering the questions,” said Michael Spagat, a professor of economics at Royal Holloway and one of the authors of the peer-reviewed study.