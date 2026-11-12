Heavy rainfall floods tents and temporary shelters housing displaced Palestinians in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip. Picture: Abaca Press/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A Foreign Office minister has branded Israel’s blockade of aid into flood-hit Gaza as “shameful” as he announced a £5 million boost to Unicef’s winter response.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stephen Doughty said tents and timber – used as shelter for those displaced – are being prevented from entering the area amid “appalling” conditions. Heavy rain and strong winds have made an “intolerable humanitarian situation even worse for Palestinian civilians”, he told the Commons. Three children and their mother were killed when a sand embankment collapsed on their tents, Mr Doughty said, as he told MPs the “reality on the ground is heartbreaking”.

Heavy rainfall floods tents and temporary shelters housing displaced Palestinians in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip. Picture: Abaca Press/Alamy

In a statement on Thursday, he said: “According to the UN, over 150,000 tents and 300,000 tarpaulins that humanitarian partners and donors purchased are outside Gaza, ready to go in. “Yet the Israeli authorities have prevented these items from entering. “They also continue to block timber from entering, leaving no emergency shelter kits available in Gaza. This is shameful. “The problem is therefore not simply whether the international community can provide help; it is whether that help can reach the people who need it. “And I have a very simple and direct message to the Israeli authorities: Let the aid in. “This is only the first storm of winter, there will be more, and the UN has said that new tents alone will not protect people from flooding. “Gaza urgently needs machinery and tools for drainage and rubble removal, and this is unilaterally in the government of Israel’s control.

Families are being forced to cope with worsening living conditions and limited protection from the winter weather. Picture: Abaca Press/Alamy