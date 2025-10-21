It comes as Israel and Hamas accused each other of breaching the fragile truce in recent days

U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Kiryat Gat, Israel on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Vice President JD Vance has admitted ceasefire talks are "very tough" after President Trump warned Hamas will face a “fast, furious and brutal” end if it violates the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Mr Trump said several Middle Eastern countries were prepared to send troops into Gaza "if Hamas continues to act badly, in violation of their agreement with us." "There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right. If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL!" he wrote on Truth Social. It comes as Israel and Hamas accused each other of breaching the fragile truce in recent days. Israel said two of its soldiers were killed in an attack by Hamas fighters on Sunday. Speaking from Israel, Mr Vance described the situation as “very, very tough,” but said progress was being made. Read More: Trump insists ceasefire still in place after deadly wave of Israeli strikes

Vice President J.D. Vance, left, and Second Lady Usha Vance greet U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, second from left, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter and Israel's Minister of Justice Yariv Levin, right, upon their arrival to Tel Aviv. Picture: Alamy

Announcing the opening of a new Civilian Military Cooperation Centre, he said: "You have Israelis and Americans working hand in hand to try to begin the plan to rebuild Gaza, to implement a long term peace, and to actually ensure that you have security forces on the ground in Gaza, not composed of Americans, who can keep the peace over the long term." Mr Vance added: "We’ve got a lot of work left to do. This is going to take a very, very long time." The Vice President also hit out at what he called a “weird attitude” in Western media towards the ceasefire.

President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday. Picture: Alamy