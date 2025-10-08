We have a great team over there, great negotiators," Donald Trump said.

Donald Trump claims a ceasefire deal is "very close". Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

US President Donald Trump has claimed a Gaza peace deal is "very close" and teases he may visit the Middle East on Sunday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Donald Trump started a roundtable event by speaking about his 20-point peace plan for Gaza. A ceasefire is "very close", he said. "We have a great team over there, great negotiators. It's something that I think will happen, it's got a good chance of happening," he continued. "I may go there some time before the end of the week, Sunday actually, and there's a very good chance, negotiations are going along very well." This comes after Israeli officials said a ceasefire deal will could be agreed within the next 24 to 36 hours, a source briefed on the talks told The Times of Israel. Read More: Hamas sets out conditions for Gaza ceasefire as Trump hopeful for 'peace in the Middle East'

Smoke rises from an Israeli air strike inside the northern Gaza Strip. Picture: Alamy

Mediators are reportedly planning for an agreement that would see the immediate release of the remaining living hostages in exchange for a ceasefire in Gaza. This progress comes after three days of Gaza ceasefire talks in Egypt. Amit Segal, chief political analyst at Israeli broadcaster N12 News, claimed it came after Hamas provided information about the 20 living Israeli hostages. Mr Segal said Benjamin Netanyahu's government had already started drafting a proposal that would be brought to a vote as soon as possible.

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable meeting in Washington. Picture: Alamy