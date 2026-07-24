Four Palestinians and one Israeli killed in West Bank shooting
The military claimed a Palestinian had stolen a weapon from local security personnel and fired at the Israeli civilians
Four Palestinians and one Israeli were killed in a shooting incident in the occupied West Bank on Friday, according to Israeli and Palestinian health officials.
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The Israeli military said it had been dispatched to the area, southwest of the Palestinian city of Nablus, after reports of an attack on Israeli civilians who were hiking there.
The military claimed a Palestinian had stolen a weapon from local security personnel and fired at the Israeli civilians.
Palestinian officials said Palestinians from the West Bank town of Tal had been attacked by the Israeli civilians and that four had been shot dead and four wounded by both Israeli civilians and Israeli soldiers.
A temporary closure was imposed on the city of Nablus and the Tal area, while Israeli troops set up roadblocks and pursued the assailants, the military said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netenyahu was convening an emergency meeting to discuss a response, his office said in a statement.
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This comes as more than two-thirds of Gazans could face acute hunger by the year-end as humanitarian agencies cut aid flows due to funding shortages, a global hunger monitor said on Wednesday.
The latest assessment by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification found that acute malnutrition levels, particularly among children, had declined significantly after food supplies and nutrition services were stepped up following the October 2025 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
However, it said those gains risk being reversed. Food consumption remains inadequate for most families, and some households resort to begging and scavenging for food, the report said.
Between mid-April and the end of June, more than 1.2 million people, or about 59% of Gaza's population, faced acute hunger - defined as crisis-level or worse - including around 212,000 people in emergency conditions, the IPC said.
That level is expected to rise to more than 1.4 million people, or 67% by December.
After two years of war and the displacement of nearly all of the population, the majority of Gazans depend on aid supplies.