Israel has reopened the Rafah border between Gaza and Egypt for limited crossings after nearly two years of closure.

Reopening the border crossing is a key step as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire moves ahead.

An Egyptian official said 50 Palestinians will cross in each direction on the first day of its opening - which comes following an initial test run.

The travel in either direction will be limited and no goods will be allowed to pass through.

Around 20,000 Palestinian children and adults in need of medical attention plan to leave Gaza via the crossing, Gazan health officials say.

Palestinian security officers passed through the crossing's Egyptian gate on Sunday and headed towards the Palestinian gate to join an EU mission that will be supervising exit and entry, an Egyptian official said.

Ambulances and humanitarian aid trucks also crossed through the gate.

Read more: Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least least 27 Palestinians

Read more: Remains of last Israeli hostage found in Gaza