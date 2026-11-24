Pro-Palestine activist who left Gaza posters during ‘calculated and persistent campaign’ of fire attacks jailed
A woman who left posters about Gaza and Palestine at the scenes of a series of incendiary attacks in Norwich has been jailed for 10 years.
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Martha Goddard, 50, targeted two Starbucks coffee shops, a McDonald’s restaurant and The Forum, a public building in the city centre, between March and July 2025.
During the incidents, incendiary devices were set alight and homemade posters were left with slogans such as "Stop Bombing Gaza" and calling the BBC "cowards" over its coverage of the conflict.
Sentencing her at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, Mrs Justice McGowan said Goddard posed “a continuing and serious risk”. The judge said Goddard’s own writings referred to other incidents “of a much grander scale”.
Goddard first came to the attention of security staff at The Forum in the early hours of 3 March 2025. An officer watching CCTV saw her acting suspiciously and warned her over the tannoy that police would be called. She left before any damage was done.
Three weeks later, at around 3am on 24 March, Goddard returned. CCTV showed her putting up posters before setting fire to a device containing thermite, which can generate extreme heat. A member of staff quickly put out the fire, limiting the damage.
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Three days later, Goddard targeted the McDonald’s in Haymarket. She went on to attack a nearby Starbucks on 12 May and returned to The Forum on 21 May. The final attack was at a second Starbucks, in St Stephens Street, on 25 July.
Counter-terrorism investigators from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) linked Goddard to several of the scenes through fingerprints she had left on the posters.
She was arrested at her home in Sarah Williman Close, Norwich, on 10 October 2025. Officers found clothing matching that worn by the person seen on CCTV, along with a bicycle Goddard had used and a distinctive tote bag. Investigators also recovered computer files in which she discussed what she had done and why.
A jury at Woolwich Crown Court found Goddard guilty by majority verdicts in July 2026 of five counts of causing criminal damage and two counts of making an explosive substance.
She was acquitted of attempting to cause explosions and of all charges relating to a separate attack on the Tacolneston transmitting station in south Norfolk.
ERSOU Assistant Chief Officer Hannah Wilkinson described the attacks as a “calculated and persistent campaign”.
“By targeting premises used daily by staff, customers, and members of the public, she posed a serious threat and caused widespread alarm and concern across the community,” she said.
The court adjourned to consider whether to impose a Serious Crime Prevention Order.