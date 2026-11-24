A woman who left posters about Gaza and Palestine at the scenes of a series of incendiary attacks in Norwich has been jailed for 10 years.

Martha Goddard, 50, targeted two Starbucks coffee shops, a McDonald’s restaurant and The Forum, a public building in the city centre, between March and July 2025.

During the incidents, incendiary devices were set alight and homemade posters were left with slogans such as "Stop Bombing Gaza" and calling the BBC "cowards" over its coverage of the conflict.

Sentencing her at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, Mrs Justice McGowan said Goddard posed “a continuing and serious risk”. The judge said Goddard’s own writings referred to other incidents “of a much grander scale”.

Goddard first came to the attention of security staff at The Forum in the early hours of 3 March 2025. An officer watching CCTV saw her acting suspiciously and warned her over the tannoy that police would be called. She left before any damage was done.

Three weeks later, at around 3am on 24 March, Goddard returned. CCTV showed her putting up posters before setting fire to a device containing thermite, which can generate extreme heat. A member of staff quickly put out the fire, limiting the damage.

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