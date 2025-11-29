Prince William visited a number of severely ill children from Gaza being treated in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Prince William was "moved by the courage" of the Gazan children he met who had been evacuated to the UK for specialist care.

The Prince visited a number of severely ill children being treated by the NHS. William "wished to offer a moment of comfort" to the young people "who have endured experiences no child should ever face", Kensington Palace said. Fifty children and their immediate families had been brought to Britain from Gaza for treatment as of November 21, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) confirmed. The identity of the evacuees has not been given. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said on Saturday: "Recently His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales met a small number of children from Gaza who are currently receiving specialist care in the UK. "The prince wished to offer a moment of comfort to these young people who have endured experiences no child should ever face."

Prince William visits the Jalazone Refugee Camp, north of Ramallah, in June 2018. Picture: Getty

They added: "The prince was also able to offer his heartfelt gratitude to the NHS teams providing exceptional care during such a profoundly difficult time. "His Royal Highness was moved by the courage shown by the children and their families and by the dedication of the team who are supporting them with such professionalism and humanity." William paid tribute to humanitarian workers last month during a visit to Gunnersbury Park, west London. At the launch of the first global memorial for humanitarian workers, he said: "We are witnesses to the appalling suffering of those who are victims of war and violence; from Ukraine to Sudan, from Myanmar to Haiti and, indeed, throughout much of the Middle East. And, alas, in so many other places. "Yet, the presence of humanitarian aid workers, like those in Gaza, runs like a thread of shared humanity through even the grimmest of environments."

Head of the Palestinian Football Federation, Jibril Rajoub (R), offers a football jersey to Britain's Prince William in the West Bank city of Ramallah on June 27, 201. Picture: Getty