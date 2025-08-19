Miles Pickering, from Brighton, arrived at the August 9 rally wearing a shirt with a logo that closely resembled that of the banned protest group Palestine Action. Picture: Facebook

By Frankie Elliott

A protestor wearing a “Plasticine Action” T-shirt was mistakenly arrested during a mass pro-Palestine protest in London's Parliament Square.

Miles Pickering, from Brighton, arrived at the August 9 rally wearing a shirt containing a logo that closely resembled that of banned protest group Palestine Action. However, on closer inspection, the wording was slightly different, and the plasticine character Morph could be seen inside the letter "o". Beneath the logo, additional text read: "We oppose AI-generated animation." Last month, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper proscribed Palestine Action under terrorism legislation after activists broke into RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire and sprayed two military planes with red paint. The ruling made it illegal to display any material supporting the banned organisation. So when a police officer saw Mr Pickering's shirt at the Westminster protest, he was arrested under section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and taken to Scotland Yard.

Mr Pickering was one of the 532 arrests made during the protest in Parliament Square on August 9. Picture: Getty

It was one of 532 arrests made during the protest that day. Once Mr Pickering and the officer arrived at a pop-up booking suite outside Met Police headquarters, a large group of protestors cheered at "how silly it was that I was getting arrested for being a plasticine terrorist", Mr Pickering said. A senior officer then asked the arresting officer if he could re-arrest Pickering under the more serious charge of section 12. “[The arresting officer] said: ‘No, I can’t. ’ And they said: ‘Why not?’ He said: ‘Because he hasn’t got Palestine Action written on him. He’s got Plasticine Action written on him. '," my Pickering told the Guardian. "He [the arresting officer] said: ‘I’ve got good news and I’ve got bad news. ’ I said: ‘What’s the good news? ’ He said: ‘I’m de-arresting you.’ “And I said: ‘What’s the bad news?’ He said: ‘It’s going to be really embarrassing for me.’ And then I walked free, while all the real heroes are the people that are actually getting arrested.” Mr Pickering admitted the T-shirt was deliberately designed to look like a Palestine Action one and that he had no strong feeling about AI harming the animation industry.

Mr Pickering has been selling copies of the shirt to raise money for the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians. Picture: LBC