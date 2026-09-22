Amid the UK’s ongoing debate over immigration, GB athletes travelled 3,000 miles to compete under the Union flag - finding pride and a warm international welcome

James Driver and Sam Pollard were among 47 athletes representing Great Britain at the World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan. Picture: Global

By Georgia Rowe

Two young athletes told LBC how competing as part of a diverse Great Britain delegation in Kyrgyzstan made them prouder of a Britain shaped by many cultures.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As the UK faces fierce debate over immigration, borders and national identity, Sam Pollard and James Driver travelled more than 3,000 miles to compete under the Union flag - and found a warm welcome in an international sporting community. The 23-year-olds were among 47 athletes in the Great Britain delegation at the World Nomad Games, a celebration of traditional sports and nomadic culture. First held in 2014, the Games returned to Kyrgyzstan this year - the mountainous Central Asian nation of around seven million people where the event began. Organisers said more than 3,000 athletes from more than 100 countries took part in the Games. Read more: Hidden Neets missed by official stats, Children Commissioner says as she suggests crisis is worse than feared Read more: Birmingham council to stop anti-migrant group from putting flags up in city after injunction submitted

Pollard, a London-based consultant, said the group reflected a Britain that is often overlooked in arguments about national identity. Picture: Reuters

World leaders gathered for the opening ceremony in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, Great Britain’s team brought together competitors from London, Bournemouth, Sheffield, Birmingham and across the UK. Events at the games ranged from tug-of-war and arm wrestling to horseback archery and bone-breaking - the traditional ethnic strength sport where competitors use their bare hands to snap animal vertebrae.

The Great Britain tug-of-war team beat Brazil and South Korea in the eight-person competition, while a four-person side defeated Uzbekistan. Picture: Reuters

Pollard, a consultant based in London, said the group reflected a Britain that is often overlooked in arguments about national identity. “Our delegation had a high level of diversity,” Pollard told LBC. “The variety of culture and what it brings to Britain, from foods to festivals, and the way it's integrated into society: that's what makes me proud to be British." The team included athletes with white, black and brown heritage, a father-and-daughter archery pairing, competitors across different weight categories and a comparatively strong female contingent in sports that have traditionally been male-dominated.

Participants representing Britain attend the opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games. Picture: Reuters

‘It gives you more context’ Driver, a mechanical engineer in London, said cultural exchange should be seen as an opportunity, rather than a threat - with Britain now more likely than any other country to name immigration its top national concern. “It gives you more context to the world around you,” he said. “Getting to experience different cultures for yourself can really change how you think about things like immigration and cultural integration. "And fundamentally, a lack of exposure can really influence the box you tick on polling day." The Great Britain tug-of-war team beat Brazil and South Korea in the eight-person competition, while a four-person side defeated Uzbekistan. The athletes met and competed with teams from countries far beyond Britain’s usual sporting orbit, saying the event cut through the political tensions dominating international headlines. “Despite the conflict happening in the world - wars going on in the Middle East, Russia, Ukraine – all the countries were there competing against each other in these fantastic sports and not really applying those walls between different nations,” Driver said. “It just felt like a totally human experience." Pollard said the main disagreement he heard between competitors was about the tug-of-war arena. “You had Russia saying, ‘We want this much depth in the sandpit’, Iran saying, ‘No, we want more depth,’” he said. “That was the only arguing I really heard.” After competing, the British athletes spent time with rivals from Brazil and South Korea. “We’d both travelled thousands of miles to compete against each other and then drink beer and soju. “It was such a joy to form those small friendships,” Pollard added. They also renewed a friendship with Pakistan’s team from the previous Games, swapping flags, pins and shirts. “They were like, ‘You guys are back here - so good to see you,’” Pollard said. “They were trading their Pakistan flag for our British flag.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attend the opening ceremony. Picture: Reuters

Flying the flag Driver said representing Great Britain abroad made patriotism feel more positive than it can amid domestic debates around flags, belonging and immigration. A YouGov poll from last year found 39% of Britons believe the St George’s Cross has become a symbol of racism, amid a rise in flags displayed in public spaces. “If you’re waving the English flag or the British flag, a lot of the connotations associated with that these days can be pretty negative,” Driver said. “But abroad, people don’t see the Union Jack and immediately jump to the same conclusions. “We could be there waving the flag and wearing the colours and be truly proud of what we represent as a delegation and as a country.” Before competing, around 25 members of the team were invited to the Foreign Office in London by the British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Vicente Solera Deuchar, in what was the first opportunity for many of the athletes to meet in person. The ambassador later met the team in Kyrgyzstan, attended events and cheered them on during their tug-of-war victory over Brazil. “He was incredibly supportive every step of the way and was genuinely pleased for us when we won,” Driver said.

Driver with Ambassador Vicente Solera Deuchar. Picture: Handout

Not “snowflakes” - but self-starters The team’s path to the Games began after Pollard came across an online application while researching Central Asia after university and applied with friends who had some experience in the sport at university. They were told they could represent Great Britain if they built a full squad. “We didn’t ask too many questions before we submitted our application,” he said. “We weren’t worrying too much about what could go wrong, just getting out there and getting stuck in.” The athletes paid for flights and private medical certificates, took annual leave and balanced their training with work and study.

Great Britain’s team brought together competitors from London, Bournemouth, Sheffield, Birmingham and across the UK. Picture: Handout