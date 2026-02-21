Great Britain have won silver in the men’s curling after losing to Canada 9-6.

Bruce Mouat’s side had only made the semi-final cut by virtue of other results falling in their favour, with their place confirmed just hours before Thursday night’s 8-5 victory against Switzerland.

Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan were looking to upgrade the silver medal they won four years ago in Beijing after their bumpy ride to the final.

Canada had the advantage of the hammer in the first end but were limited to just one point, with Britain taking two in the second end with the final stone.

Two for Canada in third edged them in front, with some loose throws from Britain making Mouat’s final stone a pressure shot, but he rose to the challenge to level the scores.

