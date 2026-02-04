The British team have been embroiled in the row on the eve of the Winter Games in Milan

Team GB have been caught up in a row about illegal helmets. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Team GB's skeleton team has become embroiled in a row over the use of "illegal' helmets ahead of the Winter Olympics.

It comes as a blow to the British team, who were hoping to win gold through Matt Weston and the mixed pairing of Tabitha Stoecker and Marcus Wyatt. The controversy is understood to be linked to new rules being introduced next year for helmet design in the sport. Team GB are said to be hopeful that their latest offering will comply with the new directive, but has been deemed to fall outside those in force for these Olympics. A statement from the Court of Arbitration read: "The case concerns a decision by the IBSF that the safety helmet for Team GB for Skeleton does not comply with the IBSF Skeleton rules. Read more: Where is the Winter Olympics and how can I watch? Read more: US ski icon Lindsey Vonn crashes in Crans Montana, just days before the Winter Olympics start

Weston will head to Italy as arguably the hottest favourite in British Winter Olympic history after winning five of seven races and wrapping up a third consecutive overall world crown. Picture: Alamy

"Filed on February 2, 2026, the appeal challenges a decision by the IBSF on January 29, 2026 stating that the helmet does not comply with the IBSF skeleton rules based on its shape. "The design and manufacture of the Team GB helmet was funded by the BBSA, which they argue meets rigorous safety standards. It added: "BBSA requests that the CAS Ad hoc division rules that the Team GB helmet is compliant with rules and is safe to use in the Skeleton Competition at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and future IBSF competitions. "They also requested that CAS rules that the Team GB helmet is proven to be safer and more beneficial to athletes’ health and safety than any other helmets being used."

Ice dancer Lilah Fear and men's bobsleigh pilot Brad Hall have been selected as Team GB's flagbearers. Picture: Getty