A curriculum review said current exam volume was "excessive" and recommended they be reduced

Labour will work to cut GCSE exam time by two-and-a-half to three hours for the average student,. Picture: PA

By Chay Quinn

The Government will work to slash GCSE exam times by two-and-a-half to three hours for the average student, it has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The plan comes following the curriculum review which said current exam volume was "excessive." The final report of the curriculum and assessment review, commissioned by Labour last year, has recommended the Government cut exam volume at key stage 4 by 10%. The review has also recommended new maths and English tests to be taken during year 8 to help teachers identify learning gaps early, mandatory citizenship in primary schools, and overhauling the key stage 2 test of grammar, punctuation and spelling. In its response, the Department for Education (DfE) confirmed it would accept the review’s recommendation to scrap the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) performance measure introduced by Michael Gove, and would introduce a statutory entitlement for all GCSE pupils to study triple science. Read more: University tuition fees in England to rise from next year, Education Secretary says Read more: Tax rises now 'inevitable', claims Labour-aligned thinktank ahead of crunch Budget

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson. Picture: Alamy

Curriculum review leader Professor Becky Francis told reporters: "We are an international outlier in the number of exams and the volume of exams we have aged 16, only Singapore is anywhere near us. "So we do want to try and bring that down. It's a very intense and elongated time, as anyone who’s been a parent of GCSE-age pupils knows, but we don’t want to trade standards and reliability." The amount of time that young people spend in exams at key stage 4 has become excessive, the report said. The DfE said it would work with the regulator Ofqual and exam boards to reduce GCSE exam time, while making sure qualifications remained valid. The Government aims to publish the revised national curriculum by spring 2027, to be implemented for first teaching from September 2028. The EBacc – a performance measure of schools which aims to ensure pupils take English, maths, science, a humanities subject and a language at GCSE – was introduced in 2010 under then-education secretary Mr Gove. "It is clear that the (EBacc) performance measures have to some degree unnecessarily constrained students’ choices," the review’s final report said. Shadow education secretary Laura Trott said the reforms would mean fewer children studying history and languages post-14 and amounted to "educational vandalism."

An amended grammar, punctuation and spelling test at primary school should be focused on children successfully applying grammar in their writing, rather than having to memorise grammar constructs such as fronted adverbials, the review recommended. The DfE said it would also reform Progress 8, which measures schools on how much progress students make from the end of key stage 2 to their GCSEs. Citizenship would become compulsory in primary schools to ensure all pupils learned financial and media literacy, about democracy and government, and access climate education. Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) general secretary Pepe Di’Iasio welcomed the review’s recommendations to reduce GCSE time, scrap the EBacc and for key stage 2 test reform.