The app is estimated to save schools and colleges up to £30 million a year in administrative costs

All year 11 students will be able to view their GCSE results on their phones for the first time this summer. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Pupils taking their GCSEs will be able to view their exam results on mobile phones for the first time this year thanks to a new app.

The launch of the "Education Record" feature will allow students to access their grades digitally on results day in the summer. They will also be able to use the app for easy use in the future when it comes to providing proof for job interviews and other exams. Students will still go into school on results day to get their grades and meet teachers, but their grades will become available on the app later in the day.

The "Education Record" app which will allow students to access their grades digitally. Picture: Alamy

The Department for Education has estimated that once the app is operational, it will save schools and colleges up to £30 million a year in administrative costs. The app had originally been piloted in the West Midlands and Greater Manchester for some year 11s getting their results in 2025. It will also include other information about students, such as whether they have special educational needs and disabilities (Send), or qualify for free school meals. When students go on to enrol at college, they will be able to scan a QR code to share their information with the college automatically.S kills minister Baroness Jacqui Smith said: "No student should have to rifle through drawers looking for a crumpled certificate when they're preparing for a job interview. "This app will give young people instant access to their results whenever they need them while freeing up teachers and college staff from unnecessary paperwork.' The Government is encouraging schools and colleges to sign up so their pupils can download the app and set it up before the summer results day.