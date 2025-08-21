Pupils at Ark Pioneer in Barnet, north London, receiving their GCSE results. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Teenagers who moved from primary to secondary school in the middle of the pandemic are waking up to their GCSE results, with more than one in five entries expected to score the top grades.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pupils across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are receiving GCSE and level 2 vocational and technical qualification (VTQ) grades to help them progress on to sixth form, college or training. Teenagers could face more competition for sixth form places this summer, it has been suggested. Last year, more than a fifth (21.8%) of UK GCSE entries were awarded the top grades - at least a 7 or an A grade, down from 22.0% in 2023. But it remained higher than in 2019 - the year before the Covid-19 pandemic - when 20.8% of UK GCSE entries scored the top grades. In England, Ofqual brought GCSE grading standards back in line with pre-Covid levels in 2023, and exam regulators in Wales and Northern Ireland returned to pre-pandemic grading last year. Read More: New apprenticeship programme launched to hire more working-class Brits into government

A student shares their grades after opening their GCSE results at the City of London Academy Southwark. Picture: Getty

The move came after Covid-19 led to an increase in top GCSE grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams. Professor Alan Smithers, director of the Centre for Education and Employment Research (CEER) at the University of Buckingham, has suggested that the proportion of GCSE entries scoring the top grades this summer could be similar to last year but remain higher than in 2019. Last week, the proportion of A-level entries awarded top grades surpassed pre-pandemic highs. This summer, more than 95,000 pupils in Greater Manchester and the West Midlands will receive their results using an app as part of a Government pilot. The Education Record, which will bring pupils' GCSE exam results and certificates into one app, aims to help young people when applying to further education, apprenticeships or employment.

A student reads their grades after opening their GCSE results at the City of London Academy Southwark. Picture: Getty

Many of the pupils who are receiving their GCSE results this summer were in Year 6 when schools closed because of the pandemic. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said this cohort of students - who moved from primary to secondary school in the middle of the pandemic - had shown "remarkable resilience" despite the disruption to their education. Education leaders warned they had faced a series of challenges - including school attendance issues and cost-of-living pressures. There has been a rise in requests from young people who want extra time in their exams - and who want to sit in rooms away from the main exam hall - since the pandemic, it has been suggested. Bill Watkin, chief executive of the Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA), told the PA news agency: "I think we're going to go on experiencing the negative impact of Covid-19 and the cost-of-living situation for a number of years still." He added that there are more young people with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) which "makes it difficult" for schools and colleges to accommodate all their needs.

A student reacts after opening their GCSE results at the City of London Academy Southwark. Picture: Getty

Colleges have been faced with "large numbers" of students who are calling for their own room, invigilator, and extra time to do exams, Mr Watkin said. He added: "It's very difficult to provide for all of them. "There just aren't enough rooms or enough invigilators and that's not going to get easier anytime in the immediate future." Pepe Di'Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "This cohort of GCSE students have undoubtedly been affected by the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic earlier in their education. "It is likely that the impact will have been particularly severe on those students from disadvantaged backgrounds." He added: "Schools have moved heaven and earth to support all their students, but the previous government did not put enough focus or investment into educational recovery. "We are likely to see inequities in GCSE outcomes between regions and different groups of students." Lee Elliot Major, professor of social mobility at the University of Exeter, has called for a national corps of undergraduate tutors to help pupils improve their literacy and numeracy in school. He told PA: "Every August we accept a grand illusion that GCSEs are a level playing field. "In reality, they are a mirror of the deeply divided society we've created, a measure of how much extra support students receive as much as their academic capability." He added: "Stark socio-economic divides in GCSE results are a legacy of the Covid disruption and the crisis in school absenteeism which threaten to scar a whole generation." Prof Elliot Major has suggested competition for the most selective sixth forms will be "fiercer than ever" this year as more families may seek out state sector places after the VAT change on private school fees introduced in January. Meanwhile, Mr Watkin said he expected sixth form college admissions to become "more competitive" because of a rising 16-year-old population.

Download the new LBC app. Picture: LBC