GSCE students will be able to view their exam results on their phones for the first time in August.

Despite the easy access, headmasters across the country are encouraging students to go into school on results day.

An "education record" app will download the results for Year 11 pupils in England and then allow them to store a digital record for future use.

One incentive for this is that the traditional brown results envelopes will be available from 8am on the day, while the new app will not update until 11am.

The new technology was trialled with 95,000 pupils in Manchester and the West Midlands last summer.

The app will allow young people to access their results easily when applying for jobs and further education online.

It will also hold information for schools and colleges on whether students have special educational needs and disabilities, or are eligible for free school meals.

The rollout is estimated to save schools and colleges up to £30m a year in administrative costs.

The Department for Education say the savings will come from cutting the cost and time currently involved in sharing information that every teenager will now be able to show on request.

"No student should have to rifle through drawers looking for a crumpled certificate when they're preparing for a job interview," Skills Minister Baroness Jacqui Smith said.

"This app will give young people instant access to their results whenever they need them while freeing up teachers and college staff from unnecessary paperwork."

Students in Scotland have been able to get their results through an online app since 2019.

In Wales and Northern Ireland, where pupils sit GCSEs but the education system is politically devolved, no changes to the results prodecure have been announced.

The exams themselves will also be changing in the future, with around eight GCSE and A-level exams switching to on-screen assessments from 2030.

Exam watchdog Ofqual's chief regulator Sir Ian Bauckham says any changes to exams would have to be fair, fully tested and top quality.