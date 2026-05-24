It might seem like a niche question, but the answer reveals something striking about how a generation thinks – and how differently young men and women see the world.

What can perceptions of an acceptable age gap in relationships tell us about Gen Z?

Our research at Ipsos, from our 'Modern Masculinities' series, found that around half of Britons (47%) believe there is no upper limit on the acceptable age gap in a heterosexual relationship, regardless of who is older. Older generations largely agree – 62% of Gen Z's parents and grandparents share that view.

But ask Gen Z themselves (born 1992–2012) and the picture changes sharply. Just one in three holds the same open-ended view. That's a significant generational shift in how young people think about relationships and social norms.

Dig deeper, though, and there's a further divide – this time between young men and young women.

Young men tend to draw the line earlier. The largest group says five years is the maximum acceptable gap, whether the man or woman is older (25% and 21%, respectively). Young women are more nuanced. If the man is older, the most common upper limit they cite is ten years (20%). If the woman is older, opinions are spread more evenly across five, seven, and ten years.

So what's driving these differences?

Could it be that young men are aware – consciously or not – that young women rank financial stability highly in a partner (39% say so)? Or is there something more instinctive at play?

Meanwhile, young women tell us they prioritise humour (60%) and communication (54%). So in an era dominated by digital interaction and social media, perhaps older partners are seen as more emotionally mature or better equipped to connect meaningfully.

These aren't just curiosities – they're windows into how Gen Z is navigating relationships, identity, and expectation in a rapidly changing world.

Our wider data series unpacks all of this in depth, from dating and finances to online life and beyond.

What do age gap perceptions tell us about Gen Z? Quite a lot, it turns out.

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Richie Jones leads client strategy at Ipsos UK, where he helps businesses and organisations understand what people in Britain and globally really think — and why it matters.

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