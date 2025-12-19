In the last few years, I have seen a noticeable increase in couples opting for civil partnership as an alternative to marriage and unfortunately as a result, dissolutions – which is the legal process of ending a civil partnership instead of a divorce.

Previously viewed as a less common choice, civil partnerships are now becoming a mainstream relationship choice for younger couples who are reassessing what long-term commitment looks like in a modern world.

No longer is marriage the only viable option for couples looking to cement their relationship status. This change is down to a drive in demand for flexibility.

Gen Z, more than any previous generation, values autonomy, equality and choice. Traditional marriage can be viewed as an institution steeped in convention, religion and imbalance, whereas a civil partnership is often seen as a more neutral and progressive framework. There is also a belief that civil partnerships offer a less formal route, coupled with the assumption that they do not carry the same weighty financial and legal obligations as marriage.

The reality behind the choice

The view that civil partnerships don’t hold the same legal consequences as a marriage is a misconception. In reality, the dissolution of a civil partnership is treated in the same way as a divorce, both legally and financially. The court has the same powers to redistribute assets, order maintenance payments, and make pension sharing orders. This myth has caught many out. I have advised couples who entered into a civil partnership to support an immigration application, or because they believed it was the “safer” option financially, without appreciating that they were opening themselves up to the same potential claims as if they had married.

This misunderstanding can have significant consequences, particularly where one party has greater assets or earning potential. If the intention behind entering into a civil partnership is to maintain independence and protect finances, it is vital that a pre-nuptial agreement is considered. With the recent Budget, pre-nuptial agreements will only grow in importance as couples look to protect family wealth, personal assets and formalise tax planning. Such an agreement can clearly define what should happen in the event of separation and provide an added layer of protection for both parties.

Civil partnerships undoubtedly offer a valuable alternative to traditional marriage, particularly for those who prefer a relationship to be free from religious associations. However, it is important to remember that, in practical terms, the only real distinction between the two is ceremonial rather than legal or financial. For anyone considering either option, seeking legal advice at an early stage is paramount to tying the knot with your eyes wide open.