When the Labour government founded the NHS in 1948, a new type of social contract was established between the public and the state.

We would contribute through taxation, and in return we would receive health care when we need it, free at the point of use.

Nearly 80 years later, that contract still commands remarkable support. But new analysis from The King’s Fund and Ipsos suggests that while younger people remain firmly committed to the NHS’s founding principles, their support for funding it through taxation is weakening.

Policymakers should pay attention.

Not because Gen Z is turning its back on the NHS, nor because it wants a fundamentally different model. Rather, the findings highlight a growing disconnect between the health service people want and what they are willing, or perhaps able, to pay for.

Polling by Ipsos and the Health Foundation found that four in five Gen Z respondents say the NHS is a vital institution that must be preserved. The British Social Attitudes Survey, conducted by NatCen and analysed jointly by The King’s Fund and the Nuffield Trust, also shows strong support for its founding principles.

But our new research shows attitudes look different when the conversation turns to taxation. Gen Z still believe the NHS needs more funding, however, their support for funding the NHS through taxes has fallen from 85% in 2021 to 74% in 2025, the lowest level among all generations.

This decline is more a gradual erosion of support than a dramatic collapse. But the direction of travel matters, particularly because it appears to make a break with previous generations.

Analysis of longer-term data by NatCen suggests that in the 1980s and early 1990s, younger adults were more likely than older people to support higher taxation and greater spending on public services. Today’s younger adults seem to be reaching different conclusions.

In fact, Gen Z is more likely than other generations to favour reducing spending on services such as education, welfare, and defence to maintain NHS care rather than raising taxes. That is an incredibly striking sign of loyalty to the NHS, but it may also suggest a reluctance to rely only on asking taxpayers to contribute more.

So why might this be happening?

It would be too easy to conclude that this is solely because younger people are less public-spirited, or that they no longer believe in collective provision. Gen Z has entered adulthood amid high housing costs, wage stagnation, high tuition fees, and insecure work. Most of their adult life has been spent witnessing long waiting lists and declining NHS performance, particularly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Against that backdrop, it’s perhaps not surprising that Gen Z’s appetite for paying more tax is lower. A generation can cherish the NHS while still feeling it has little more to give.

That tension is likely to be harder to ignore and looms like a spectre ahead of the Autumn Budget. An ageing population, shrinking taxpayer base, and rising levels of complex ill health will all increase demands on the NHS. The IPPR predicts nearly four-fifths of Britain’s rising fiscal costs will come from ageing in 2075.

Policymakers cannot assume that the funding consensus of the past will automatically survive. Nor should they treat public support for the NHS as a blank cheque. If younger people are asked to contribute more, they will reasonably expect confidence that the money is being used well.

That challenge may be particularly acute for younger generations whose experience of the NHS can differ from that of older age groups. Demand for mental health support among young people has grown significantly in recent years, often outstripping available capacity and leaving many facing long waits for care. Experiences such as these inevitably shape perceptions of whether the system is delivering for them.

It’s not all doom and gloom. Research by the Health Foundation suggests that younger people are more optimistic about the future of the NHS than older generations. Around one in five people aged under 35 believe the NHS will improve over the next few years, compared with just 9% of people aged 45-54.

But Gen Z’s changing views are a warning that the social contract underpinning the health service cannot be taken for granted. To secure the NHS for future generations, policymakers must decide how to fund and deliver it to best maintain public support across generations.

As Gen Z becomes an increasingly influential part of the electorate, policymakers must understand what young people expect from a tax-funded NHS, and what trade-offs they might be willing to accept to preserve it.

____________________

Danielle Jefferies is a Senior Analyst at The King’s Fund.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk