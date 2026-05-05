Ahead of VE Day commemorations on Friday, a new survey on behalf of the Royal British Veterans Enterprise (RBVE) found just 63% of adults in the UK recognise VE Day as marking the end of the Second World War in Europe

Two-thirds of Gen Z adults don’t know VE Day marks the end of the Second World War, a poll has found. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Two-thirds of Gen Z adults don’t know VE Day marks the end of the Second World War, a poll has found.

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Ahead of VE Day commemorations on Friday, a new survey on behalf of the Royal British Veterans Enterprise (RBVE) found just 63% of adults in the UK recognise VE Day as marking the end of the Second World War in Europe, falling to 34% among Gen Z. The RBVE said it shows “a gap in public understanding of military service past and present”. The survey found four in five (80%) UK adults say VE Day is an important part of British identity, and 79% say it helps younger generations understand history. Read More: Royals to join veterans at VE Day service at Westminster Abbey to mark 80 years since end of World War Two in Europe Read More: Unseen aerial photos of UK in World War Two, including bombed out football stadium, available to public for the first time

The Opinium poll of 2,052 adults revealed less than a quarter (23%) of the public believe younger generations understand the experiences of veterans, who continue to live with the impact of service. Picture: Getty

But the Opinium poll of 2,052 adults revealed less than a quarter (23%) of the public believe younger generations understand the experiences of veterans, who continue to live with the impact of service. The findings come as the RBVE launches its Still Serving campaign to mark the 81st anniversary of VE Day. The portrait series of nine veterans shot by renowned British photographer Rankin acknowledges VE Day as “a powerful moment of national reflection”. It features former infantry soldier Che Smitherman, 20s, veteran Holly Stroud, 18, John Ahben, 48, who served in the British Army for 12 years, and former Royal Marines Commando Paul Landamore, 40s. It also includes Purna Gurung, 38, who served in the British Army with the 1st Gurkha Rifles, veteran Steve Hammond, 60s, former British Army Royal Gurkha Rifles Tirtha Thapa, 41, former Royal Army Medical Corps combat medical technician Vicky McLennan, 45, and Percy Bowpitt, 100, who fought in the “Forgotten Army” in Burma during the Second World War. The RBVE said the campaign “places today’s veterans at the heart of the national story”, shining a light on the individuals behind the “Tommy” symbol and reinforcing the need for support long after service ends. Just two in five (40%) UK adults correctly recognise the “Tommy” name and figure as representing everyone who has served or is still serving in the military, with awareness falling to only 16% among Gen Z compared to 70% of baby boomers, the poll found.

The findings come as the RBVE launches its Still Serving campaign to mark the 81st anniversary of VE Day. Picture: PA

The RBVE said it shows “a generational disconnect between awareness of one of the UK’s most recognisable symbols of military service”. Rankin said: “These portraits, created to mark VE Day, are about reframing the moment not just as a day of reflection, but as a way of connecting past and present. “The ‘Tommy’ silhouette is instantly recognisable, but what interested me was the human story behind it. “By bringing contemporary veterans into that frame, we’re able to show that service doesn’t end with history, it continues today, in very real and personal ways. “These are portraits about identity, resilience, and the reality of modern service.” Veteran and RBVE’s social enterprise team lead Purna Gurung said: “VE Day is a powerful moment for the country, but it doesn’t always reflect the experiences of those who served after the Second World War. “Many modern veterans don’t see their stories represented. “The portraits help bridge that gap. They show that the ‘Tommy’ stands for every generation of service, including those still living with the impact of more recent conflicts.” RBVE chief executive Lisa Farmer OBE said: “VE Day is a moment the nation comes together to reflect on what service means today – not just in the past, but for those still living with its impact.

The RBVE said it shows “a generational disconnect between awareness of one of the UK’s most recognisable symbols of military service”. Picture: PA