In 2024, Baroness Hilary Cass recommended “extreme caution” in providing such treatment.

A protest of about a hundred people in St Peters Square,central Manchester, UK, called for the ending of the puberty blocker trial. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Gender-affirming hormone treatment for 16 and 17-year-olds has been paused after an NHS review found evidence does not support its continued use.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The treatment, prescribing masculinising or feminising hormones, has been available on the NHS for 16 and 17-year-olds with a diagnosis of gender dysphoria who meet certain criteria, but new referrals have been paused from Monday. Taking such hormones can cause irreversible changes, such as breast development when taking oestrogen, or deepening of the voice caused by taking testosterone. In the 2024 Cass Review into children’s gender care, Baroness Hilary Cass recommended “extreme caution” in providing such treatment, and a “clear clinical rationale for providing hormones at this stage rather than waiting until an individual reaches 18”. A review by NHS England has since found that the evidence is too weak to show whether such treatment is either beneficial or harmful to children with gender dysphoria. Read more: Price of weight loss jabs could be slashed to $3 a month, says study Read more: Measles cases continue to rise in London

Various signs placed by activists outside the doors of Quarry hill in 2024. Picture: Alamy

It is understood that the NHS is continuing to examine evidence for masculinising and feminising hormones for adults. NHS England said 16 and 17-year-old patients currently receiving cross-sex hormones can continue to receive treatment, but it must be reviewed individually with clinicians. It is launching a 90-day consultation on plans for the NHS to remove the treatment as a routine procedure. The treatment will be paused throughout the consultation period and while NHS England reviews the expected thousands of responses before reaching a final decision. A clinical trial into the impacts of puberty blockers on children as young as 10, launched in November, was paused last month – before anyone had been recruited – amid concerns about the “unquantified risk” of “long-term biological harms”.