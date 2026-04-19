A married couple who created the first approved gene therapy for blindness have been awarded one of the most advantageous prizes in science.

Molecular biologist Jean Bennett and ophthalmologist Albert Maguire will share the $3 million (£2.2m) "Breakthrough prize" for life sciences with physician Katherine High for their 25-year-long project.

The therapy, named Luxturna, was approved in the US in 2017.

It focuses on individuals born with Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), a genetic disorder that typically causes total blindness by early adulthood.

Clinical trials proved the success of the treatment - with one patient described finally seeing their child’s face for the first time.

Bennett, now retired from the University of Pennsylvania, said the developments "overwhelmed" them, adding: “It was one of the most miraculous eureka moments you can imagine.”

The first-of-its kind genetic treatment for blindness will cost $850,000 - less than the $1 million price tag that had been expected, but still among the most expensive genetic therapies in the world.

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