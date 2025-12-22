A Russian general has been killed in a car bomb attack in Moscow.

Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov, the head of the Russian General Staff’s operational training directorate, was “murdered” in the explosion on Monday morning, the country’s investigative committee ⁠said.

Russian officials are investigating whether the bomb was planted by Ukrainian special forces.

Investigators are currently at the scene, in a car park near an apartment block in the south of Russia's capital.

Images from the area show a badly damaged white car with the doors blown out, surrounded by other vehicles in a parking lot.

An early report said the general suffered "multiple shrapnel injuries, closed fractures, leg injuries, and a fractured facial bone" in the 6:55am blast.

He later succumbed to his injuries.