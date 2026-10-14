Gen Sir Peter Wall was one of the former generals who rejected Government’s Troubles protections as SAS veterans warn of ‘persecution’. Picture: PjrNews/Alamy

By EJ Ward

Two of Britain’s most senior former Army commanders have accused the Government of failing to protect Northern Ireland veterans from repeated investigations, warning that ministers must “stop pretending” their legislation offers meaningful protection.

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General Sir Peter Wall and General Sir Nick Parker said amendments to the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill would still leave former soldiers facing potentially devastating legal proceedings, even where their actions had already been thoroughly examined. In a joint statement ahead of the Bill’s return to Parliament on October 19, they warned that reducing the prospect of prosecution would do little to protect veterans from the personal consequences of being investigated again. “The likelihood of eventual prosecution is remote, but the personal consequences of the legal process that will inevitably follow from this Bill will be devastating,” they said. “The process itself is going to continue to be the punishment.” Their intervention follows warnings made exclusively to LBC by the SAS Regimental Association that successive legal proceedings against troops who served in Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan had created a “significant moral injury” among serving personnel and veterans. Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month

General Sir Nick Parker KCB, CBE has also slammed the move. Picture: Dorset Media Service/Alamy

The association said those affected believed “the contract between the Armed Forces and Government has been broken”, with repeated legal action creating “the most profound feeling amongst these serving and veteran servicemen that they are being persecuted”. Read more: SAS veterans warn Government is risking Britain’s special forces capability over Troubles 'witch hunts' Read more: Elite SAS veterans urge Labour rebellion over Troubles Bill 'witch hunt' fears The generals said they were not demanding immunity for soldiers who had broken the law, and stressed that bereaved families must retain a route to answers. But they argued that the Government had failed to draw a clear distinction between establishing what happened and subjecting previously investigated veterans to another round of adversarial proceedings. “We are not seeking immunity. Those who broke the law must remain accountable, and families must be able to seek answers,” they said. “But seeking answers should not automatically mean subjecting previously investigated veterans to renewed adversarial proceedings.”

‘You’re failing our veterans’: Army chiefs attack Troubles Bill over threat of repeated investigations. Picture: Avpics/Alamy

At the heart of their criticism is a demand for a single test requiring genuinely new and compelling evidence before previously investigated veterans can face renewed investigations or legal proceedings. They said that threshold should apply across investigations, inquests and litigation, with the evidence independently assessed before proceedings could begin again. Instead, they argued, ministers had retained a loosely defined test of whether further investigation was “essential”, which could allow cases to be revisited because of new information or an alleged flaw in an earlier investigation. “Lawyers will relish exploiting this loose language and it is inevitable that repeat investigations will happen unless essential is defined,” they said.