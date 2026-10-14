‘Stop pretending’: Generals accuse Government of failing veterans after SAS Association warns bond with troops is broken
Two of Britain’s most senior former Army commanders have accused the Government of failing to protect Northern Ireland veterans from repeated investigations, warning that ministers must “stop pretending” their legislation offers meaningful protection.
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General Sir Peter Wall and General Sir Nick Parker said amendments to the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill would still leave former soldiers facing potentially devastating legal proceedings, even where their actions had already been thoroughly examined.
In a joint statement ahead of the Bill’s return to Parliament on October 19, they warned that reducing the prospect of prosecution would do little to protect veterans from the personal consequences of being investigated again.
“The likelihood of eventual prosecution is remote, but the personal consequences of the legal process that will inevitably follow from this Bill will be devastating,” they said. “The process itself is going to continue to be the punishment.”
Their intervention follows warnings made exclusively to LBC by the SAS Regimental Association that successive legal proceedings against troops who served in Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan had created a “significant moral injury” among serving personnel and veterans.
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The association said those affected believed “the contract between the Armed Forces and Government has been broken”, with repeated legal action creating “the most profound feeling amongst these serving and veteran servicemen that they are being persecuted”.
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The generals said they were not demanding immunity for soldiers who had broken the law, and stressed that bereaved families must retain a route to answers. But they argued that the Government had failed to draw a clear distinction between establishing what happened and subjecting previously investigated veterans to another round of adversarial proceedings.
“We are not seeking immunity. Those who broke the law must remain accountable, and families must be able to seek answers,” they said.
“But seeking answers should not automatically mean subjecting previously investigated veterans to renewed adversarial proceedings.”
At the heart of their criticism is a demand for a single test requiring genuinely new and compelling evidence before previously investigated veterans can face renewed investigations or legal proceedings.
They said that threshold should apply across investigations, inquests and litigation, with the evidence independently assessed before proceedings could begin again.
Instead, they argued, ministers had retained a loosely defined test of whether further investigation was “essential”, which could allow cases to be revisited because of new information or an alleged flaw in an earlier investigation.
“Lawyers will relish exploiting this loose language and it is inevitable that repeat investigations will happen unless essential is defined,” they said.
The generals also warned that protections concerning new and compelling evidence were directed at witnesses, leaving a crucial gap for former soldiers treated as suspects.
“This provides no protection for any veteran who has been previously investigated or has been told he would not be prosecuted; if that veteran is a suspect in an offence,” they said.
They argued that soldiers who opened fire while confronting terrorists could therefore remain exposed, regardless of previous findings about their actions.
The Government announced its latest amendments on Monday, saying they would significantly reduce veterans’ exposure to repeat investigations while allowing bereaved families to seek answers. Its measures include requiring the Attorney General’s consent for serious Troubles-related prosecutions, safeguards around approaching witnesses and a requirement to consider the operational circumstances in which soldiers acted. Ministers also say the legislation will strengthen protections against cold-calling and allow remote participation.
But the generals said the fundamental issue was whether ministers intended to prevent repeated proceedings against veterans who served lawfully, or simply make eventual prosecution less likely.
“These are clearly different objectives,” they said.
Their concerns echo those previously raised with LBC by the SAS Regimental Association, which accused successive governments of allowing legal processes to be used disproportionately against military veterans.
“Legal process has been very successfully weaponised against the State and military veterans in particular. It is ‘lawfare’,” the association said.
It argued that the availability of extensive state records, compared with the lack of equivalent disclosure by former paramilitaries, created an imbalance in how historic events were examined.
“The lives of men and women now in their 60s, 70s and 80s, and those of their families, are being blighted by repeated and seemingly endless investigations,” it said.
Asked whether the uncertainty was affecting confidence among personnel still serving, the association told LBC: “Anecdotally, yes.”
The dispute has also been cited by former special forces commander and ex-Armed Forces Minister Al Carns as a reason for his resignation.
Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, he said concerns over defence funding and equipment were accompanied by “the Northern Ireland legacy issue, and our issue around veterans being dragged through courts”.
“Unless we sorted those issues out, then I couldn’t stand with the government,” he said.
In his resignation letter, Mr Carns described the legislation as “unfit for purpose”, warning that it risked failing the veterans it claimed to protect.
Sir Peter and Sir Nick said there was now a strong case for redrafting the Bill, arguing that successive amendments had produced an increasingly complex framework that would invite further legal challenges.
“The Government must decide whether it is prepared to protect those who served lawfully on its behalf from endless legal process,” they said.
“If that is its intention, it must say so unequivocally and legislate accordingly. If it is not, it should stop pretending that its amendments offer veterans meaningful protection.”