Record numbers of NHS staff are retiring and then being rehired, some within as little as 24 hours, due to generous pension reforms.

The NHS retire-and-return scheme works by allowing health service staff to retire, take their full pension, then return to work after a short break and rejoin the NHS pension scheme to keep building future pension benefits.

A rule change in 2023 means they can now rejoin the NHS Pension Scheme (2015 Section).

Those who decide to re-join the NHS can work as many hours as they wish without having their pension payments reduced or stopped.

The scheme aims to keep experienced staff from leaving the health service and has been a resounding success with a 300% rise in the number of people retiring and then returning to the NHS.

The NHS Pension Scheme is a Defined Benefit scheme and is far more generous than most private sector pensions.

NHS workers enjoy a guaranteed retirement income for life based on their earnings, whereas private sector workers usually have defined contribution pots, which pay an income dependent on contributions and investment performance.

Almost 9,000 rejoined the workforce after taking their pension in 2023-24, compared to 664 doctors. According to the available data, the majority of NHS staff retiring and returning are officers and nurses.