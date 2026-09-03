Gene-edited fruit could hit the supermarket shelves for the first time - including long lasting strawberries and vitamin D enriched tomatoes.

The Government is set to grant marketing notices for precision-bred products, which will need to be approved by the Food Standards Agency before they can be sold.

'Sunshine' tomatoes are among the most anticipated products, cultivated at John Innes Centre in Norfolk, and boosted with enhanced levels of vitamin D.

The supplemented fruit can provide vitamin D equivalent to two eggs or 28 grams of tuna.

Eight strawberry varieties have been developed by American firm Simplot to produce fruit over a longer period.

Scientists said the genetic edits could extend the British strawberry-growing season without altering the appearance or taste of the fruit itself, The Telegraph reports.

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