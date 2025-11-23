The 28-point plan for Ukraine is said to have been negotiated by the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Kremlin representative Kirill Dmitriev

Officials gather in Geneva for Ukraine peace plan talks as Trump declares it is 'not his final offer'. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

National security advisers from the UK, EU and the US are meeting in Geneva to discuss Donald Trump's peace plan for Ukraine.

The goal of the meeting is to reportedly settle on the language of the plan ahead of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with Mr Trump. Mr Trump has told Mr Zelenskyy that he has until Thursday to accept the proposal. The 28-point plan for Ukraine is said to have been negotiated by the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Kremlin representative Kirill Dmitriev. It would see Kyiv hand over a number of concessions to the Russians including control of the eastern Donbas region, but keep legal ownership of the land. Ukraine’s armed forces would also be cut in half, barred from owning long-range missiles, and blocked from hosting foreign troops. Read more: Trump insists Ukraine peace plan is 'not his final offer' as Starmer raises concerns Read more: Starmer and other European leaders express concerns over America's Ukraine peace plan

President Donald Trump with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Alamy