Officials gather in Geneva for Ukraine peace plan talks as Trump declares it is 'not his final offer'
The 28-point plan for Ukraine is said to have been negotiated by the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Kremlin representative Kirill Dmitriev
National security advisers from the UK, EU and the US are meeting in Geneva to discuss Donald Trump's peace plan for Ukraine.
The goal of the meeting is to reportedly settle on the language of the plan ahead of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with Mr Trump.
Mr Trump has told Mr Zelenskyy that he has until Thursday to accept the proposal.
It would see Kyiv hand over a number of concessions to the Russians including control of the eastern Donbas region, but keep legal ownership of the land.
Ukraine’s armed forces would also be cut in half, barred from owning long-range missiles, and blocked from hosting foreign troops.
The deal would also shut down US military aid and prevent foreign diplomatic aircraft landing in the country.
World leaders have raised concerns over the plans, which they call “a basis which will require additional work”.
French president Emmanuel Macron said: "The 28-point proposal must be strengthened: no border can be changed by force, and Ukraine must never be left vulnerable.
"Any decision involving the European Union or NATO must have the consent of their members.
"We will continue to coordinate closely with Kyiv and Washington.
"Our collective support for Ukraine is decisive. The security and freedom of all of Europe are at stake."
Keir Starmer and Mr Trump confirmed their teams will work together during a "good and constructive" call on Saturday evening.
The Prime Minister has raised concerns about proposals but the US President says his 28 proposals are "by far" not the "final offer" on the table, ahead of the crucial talks in Geneva later.
Mr Trump told reporters on Saturday: "We'd like to get the peace, it should've happened a long time ago. The Ukraine war with Russia should've never happened.
He took aim at Mr Zelenskyy when asked about Kyiv’s response, saying: "He can continue to fight his little heart out."